The segment airs this Saturday, January 13 to a national audience, and the distillery said it highlights "the quality and versatility of Tayport's Scottish-produced spirits".

The dish that features the blackcurrant liqueur (Image: Tayport Distillery)

"This opportunity stemmed from a chance meeting between Tayport Distillery's founder, Kecia McDougall, and James Martin at The Taste of Grampian, an event celebrating Scottish food on the east coast of Scotland," the distillery said.

"Seizing the moment, Kecia approached James with her products. Impressed, his team contacted the distillery months later, culminating in this feature.

"The show, known for its focus on culinary excellence and innovative recipes, provided the perfect platform to showcase the blackcurrant liqueur."

It said: "Guest chef Lesley Waters and James Martin praised the liqueur's rich flavour profile, which complemented the dessert's taste and presentation."

The episode also features food writer Jonathan Phang and Olympic champion Greg Rutherford.

"Tayport Distillery extends its gratitude to James Martin and his team for this opportunity to showcase its blackcurrant liqueur to a wider audience.

"The distillery remains committed to producing premium, locally-sourced Scottish spirits and looks forward to inspiring more culinary creations nationwide," it added.