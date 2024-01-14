Good points?

The radio functionality includes DAB+ and FM, providing a range of channels to choose from. With the convenience of 30 preferred preset channels, users can access their favourite stations with a simple touch. The inclusion of a 3.5mm headphone jack allows for private listening or a more immersive experience.

Measuring a mere 6.8 x 18 x 5.50 centimetres (2.7 x 7.1 x 2.2 inches), the design is sleek and compact, making it easy to carry or fit into most spaces. It boasts a six-centimetre (2.4-inch) TFT LCD display and a telescopic antenna enhances FM signal reception.

The sound quality of the Lenco PDR-045BK is surprisingly impressive for its size. Equipped with dual 2.5-watt speakers and a passive radiator for enhanced bass response, the device delivers a well-balanced audio experience.

Connectivity comes via Bluetooth 5.0 providing a wireless range of up to 10 metres (33 feet). This feature allows users to stream directly from their devices, adding a modern touch to the radio's traditional functionality.

The 2,000 mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery provides up to seven hours of usage on a single charge. The dual alarm function, sleep timer and snooze function add practicality to the device, catering to various user preferences and needs.

Bad points?

The standby screen is a tad dim making it hard to see the time from a distance.

Best for ...

Those looking for a portable do-it-all radio to suit most moods.

Avoid if ...

You like your music loud as this radio may seem like an ear tickler.

Score: 8/10.

Lenco PDR-045BK DAB+ FM Bluetooth Radio, £109.99 (lenco.uk)

