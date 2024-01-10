The Chief Executive of one of Scotland’s largest local authorities has said he is to step down.
Andrew Kerr, Chief Executive of the City of Edinburgh Council, has announced that he is to retire in the summer after almost a decade in the job.
Mr Kerr took up his post in July 2015, having previously held the same role at North Tyneside, Wiltshire and Cornwall Councils.
He began his local government career 42 years ago, serving as a Chief Executive of different local authorities for 19 years.
In 2021, he was awarded the OBE for services to the public sector in the Queen’s New Year’s honours list.
The recruitment process to appoint his replacement will begin immediately.
Council Leader Cammy Day thanked Mr Kerr for his service and his work with Susanne Tanner KC, who led an inquiry into whistleblowing and reporting abuse in relation to senior social worker Sean Bell, who died in 2020 while awaiting trial for serious sexual offences.
Ms Tanner found Bell was protected by an “old boys network” and called for “transformational change” within the council’s structures.
Announcing his retirement, Mr Kerr said: “From my first job as an Area Leisure Officer for Falkirk District Council in 1982, I have been hugely proud to dedicate my entire working life to local government and public service.
“I always said I wanted to finish my career here and it’s been an absolute privilege to work for this fantastic city, particularly during such a challenging and exciting time. I feel fortunate to have worked alongside such amazing colleagues providing vital services for the people of Edinburgh.
“Of course, there is still much to do and I will continue to focus on that until I hand over to my successor.”
Cllr Cammy Day said: “I’ve enjoyed working with Andrew, both when I was Deputy Leader and now as Leader, and I want to thank him for his hard work over the past nine years in particular – but also for his 42 years’ worth of commitment to public service.
“Of particular note was his leadership throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, a hugely challenging time for the Council and the city, and his role in ensuring Edinburgh paid a fitting tribute to The Queen following her death in 2022. He also played a key part in securing the £1.3bn City Region Deal for Edinburgh in 2018 and leaves us with an ambitious City Vision for 2050.
“I also want to highlight Andrew’s important work with Suzanne Tanner KC and her Inquiry team. Though difficult, and at times extremely distressing, it allowed the Council to deal with complex historical issues while, at the same time, changing our corporate culture for the better.
“Our attention now turns to finding a high calibre successor, someone capable of facing the undoubted challenges in the years ahead.”
