Angélique Kidjo (Image: unknown)

Angélique Kidjo

Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, Monday, January 29

Celebrating four decades in the industry, Angélique Kidjo is one of the most singular and extraordinary voices in international music. Spanning West African music, afrobeat, afro-pop, dancehall, hip-hop, and alt-R&B, and earning four GRAMMY Awards in the process her visionary body of work is rooted in a deep understanding of musical tradition, while being forward-thinking and inventive.

Béla Fleck

Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, Thursday, February 1

Acclaimed American banjo player Béla Fleck has, over the past four decades, pioneered a musical journey that has taken the instrument from its bluegrass roots to genres including jazz, classical, pop, and world music, earning the musician 15 GRAMMYs. This concert showcasing Fleck’s latest album My Bluegrass Heart, which won the 2022 Best Bluegrass Album GRAMMY, will feature special guests Michael Cleveland, Sierra Hull, Justin Moses, Mark Schatz, and Bryan Sutton.

The Bothy Band

Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, Monday, January 22

The Bothy Band, one of the most influential and revered Irish ensembles to revolutionise the playing of traditional music in recent generations, made their mark on the Celtic music scene from 1975-1979, releasing four albums in that time.

Reuniting in October 2022 to record a television documentary for Irish television, the band members – all legendary figures in Irish music – enjoyed the experience so much that they were open to the long-standing invitation from Celtic Connections to consider a full concert again. For the first time since 1979, Donal Lunny on bouzouki, Tríona ní Dhomhnaill on keyboards, Matt Molloy on flute, Paddy Keenan on uilleann pipes and low whistle, and Paddy Glackin and Kevin Burke on fiddle come together to perform their first full-scale public concert, joined by Seán Óg Graham on guitar.

Margo Price (Image: unknown)

Margo Price and Kelsey Waldon

Old Fruitmarket, Saturday, January 27

Starting 2023 with the release of her celebrated album Strays, American country singer-songwriter Margo Price released the album’s second part to critical acclaim in October. Surmounting loss, trauma, demons of self-worth and more, the songs on Strays have cemented her place as an outstanding storyteller.

Price will share the stage with fellow country star Kelsey Waldon, whose new album No Regular Dog is a gritty and glorious portrait of living in devotion to your deepest dreams, revealing her gift for spinning harsh truths into songs that soothe and brighten the soul.

Alison Brown with Low Lily and the Lucie Hendry Trio

City Halls, Friday, January 26

One of the most multi-faceted minds in roots music, Alison Brown is a GRAMMY-winning musician and GRAMMY-nominated producer. Brown has built a reputation as one of today’s most innovative banjo players, known for taking the instrument far beyond its Appalachian roots by blending bluegrass and jazz influences. In 2019, she became the first female five-string banjoist to be inducted into the American Banjo Museum’s Hall of Fame.

Brown will be joined by Vermont-based American Roots band Low Lily, who combine the energy of fiddle music, the introspective quality of contemporary folk, the precision of bluegrass, and the drive of Americana, and Scottish lever harpist Lucie Hendry, who has joined forces with her Danish counterparts to create a captivating fusion of original Scottish folk with contemporary jazz influences.

DakhaBrakha and Angrusori

Pavilion Theatre, Saturday, January 20

Ukrainian quartet DakhaBrakha was created in the Kyiv Centre of Contemporary Art by avant-garde theatre director Vladyslav Troitskyi, and their unique performances always feature a strong visual element. After experimenting with the traditional folk instrumentation of their roots, the band incorporated the rhythms of world music to create a powerful, uncompromising and unforgettable sound.

They will be supported by the Slovakian-Norwegian orchestra Angrusori, who combine ancient migratory song tradition with experimental improvisation, developing new connections between contemporary improvised music from Norway and traditional Slovak Roma music.

The Breath with Pedair (Image: unknown)

The Breath with Pedair

The Barony Hall, Saturday, January 27

The Breath is Manchester-based guitarist Stuart McCallum and singer and flautist Ríoghnach Connolly, who came together in 2016 as a singer-songwriter duo, presenting their contemporary take on alt-folk music.

Pedair draws on the talents of four of Wales’s most prominent folk artists, Gwenan Gibbard, Gwyneth Glyn, Meinir Gwilym and Siân James. As groundbreaking international artists, they thrive on collaboration and the thrill of live performance, with harps, guitars, piano and percussion.

Blanco White and Lily Lyons

Tramway, Friday, January 26

English singer-songwriter Josh Edwards studied flamenco guitar in Cádiz in Spain and the Andean charango in Bolivia. As Blanco White, he brings together his love of the rhythms of Andalusian and Latin American music with influences closer to home. Mesmerising vocals and poetic lyrics underpin soundscapes from haunting acoustic melodies to more expansive instrumentations.

Lily Lyons is a singer-songwriter from London and Cornwall. She released her debut EP in 2022 followed by a string of shows in the UK and US with GRAMMY award-winning pianist Kevin Hays. She recently supported Roo Panes at two sold-out shows at Union Chapel in London.

HEISK with Calum Stewart Trio and Sophie Stephenson

Tramway, Thursday, January 25

HEISK, the vibrant and captivating six-piece folk band, redefine the traditional music landscape by infusing Scottish roots with contemporary energy and a commitment to gender diversity. United by their mission to amplify the voices of women and gender minorities in the traditional music scene, HEISK’s journey is an inspiring narrative of musical excellence, diversity, and empowerment.

Calum Stewart is an award-winning Uilleann piper, flautist and composer. Stewart’s distinct musical voice has been developed through collaborations within the Scottish and Irish traditions.

This performance features Stewart on Uilleann pipes and wooden flute, Luc McNally on bouzouki and Ross Saunders on double bass, with Scottish Step Dance by Sophie Stephenson.

This Is The Kit (Image: free)

This Is The Kit

Tramway, Saturday, January 27

This Is The Kit is the alias of singer, songwriter and banjo enthusiast Kate Stables. She started playing and collaborating with local musicians in Bristol. Now based in Paris, This Is The Kit has built up a loyal and growing following appreciative of its alt-folk sound with hypnotic and characteristic twang patterns, candid storytelling and the unique beauty of Stables’s voice.

Celtic Connections 2024 runs from Thursday, January 18 – Sunday, February 4. More information on all the shows mentioned, the full programme, and tickets are available at celticconnections.com.

