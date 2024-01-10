A BBC newsreader and Disney piper are among the stars donning tartan and sequins for Scotland's answer to Strictly Come Dancing.
Strictly Come Ceilidh Dancing is back after a Covid-shaped hiatus, with competitors including presenter and Gaelic singer Joy Dunlop, actor, author and filmmaker Dòmhnall Eòghainn MacKinnon, Trail West drummer Andrew Findlater and BBC newsreader Karen Elder.
They will be joined by musician Abigail Pryde of Heron Valley, piper Lorne McDougall – whose work has been featured in the Disney film Brave and on Doctor Who – Royal National Mòd gold medallists Emma MacLeod and Alasdair Whyte, and BBC sport’s Ali Govig Maclennan.
Further dancers are also to be announced for the ceilidh dance-off competition, which takes place at Glasgow University Union on January 20.
Organiser Donald Maroot MacLeod, who will be compere alongside Harris gin ambassador Iona Cairns, said: “We are thrilled to bring Strictly Come Ceilidh Dancing back after a break due to the pandemic.
"This will be a night full of fun and laughter for all the family and guaranteed to beat the January blues.
“We have secured a stellar line up who will attempt to put their best feet forward to test their footwork with the Highland Schottische, Canadian Barn Dance and many other ceilidh dance favourites.
"I am excited to see who will be crowned king and queen of the dancefloor as the competition is likely to be fierce. I am so grateful that so many talented people have made time for this event which will not only be entertaining but also raise money for Eilidh’s Trust.”
The event will raise funds for the Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust, a youth music charity established in memory of the 14-year-old from the Isle of Barra who was a victim of the 2017 Manchester Arena attack.
It is the second ever Strictly Come Ceilidh Dancing competition, with the first having been held in early 2020.
Dancers will compete in four rounds, putting their skills to the test across a range of ceilidh dances from waltzes to a schottische.
They will then be scored by judges on the night who will be Tide Lines front man Robert Robertson, world-renowned Highland dancer Rachel McLagan and Gaelic singer and actor Darren Maclean. The highest scoring dancing couple will step away with the prized 2024 trophy.
Singer Emma MacLeod said: “I am looking forward to getting onto the dance floor, having some fun and raising money for this great charity.
"I’ve been training for this my whole life and I am confident that my skills will kick in as soon as the ceilidh band strikes up.”
The dancers will perform to the sound of accordionist Martainn Skene and fiddler Jamie Macdonald, who have come together to form the Strictly Come Ceilidh Dancing band.
Judge Robert Roberston of Tide Lines said: “There’s been a fair bit of trash talking going on already between the dancers so it’s set to be a highly competitive affair which might make it a tough job for us as judges!
"Thankfully we’ll have the audience to help us keep the peace and decide who will walk away as ceilidh dancing king and queen 2024.”
Paul Hughes of Eilidh’s Trust thanked the organisers for their support. He said: “What better way to get 2024 off to a fun and entertaining start than seeing some of Scotland’s biggest names in trad music and broadcasting put their dancing skills to the test and public judgement.
"We are very grateful to the organisers and all the participants for raising money to support our work with young musicians, therefore it’s very appropriate that we benefit from an event that has music and dance at its heart. We wish all the dancers the best of luck.”
Strictly Come Ceilidh Dancing will take place at Glasgow University Union on Saturday, January 20 2024 at 7.30pm.
Ticket prices will be £15 for adults and £5 for under 18s. Children are welcome but any under the age of 16 need to be accompanied by an adult. Tickets are available at the event.
