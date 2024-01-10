The Atholl Hotel describes itself as "one of Aberdeen’s best-known hostelries" and said the grand home was built in the 19th century for William "Raggie" Morrison, who had a store in the city.

The property on King’s Gate has a rich history and has been a hotel since the middle of the last century. The agent said the hotel is in "one of the city’s most sought-after trading locations".

It has 34 rooms sleeping 62, a "well-patronised" restaurant with 60 covers and a coffee lounge, as well as a bar and two separate function rooms taking.

"The Atholl Hotel is a very high calibre hotel occupying a prominent trading location in a prestigious west end city centre location," Cornerstone said. "The business has been well managed by our clients since 1996 and is poised to grow further in new owners’ hands.

"The business has responded well post-Covid, and trade has returned to pre-Covid trading levels.

"The business produces a steady and impressive profit. Equally, the bricks and mortar are located in one of the most sought-after addresses in Aberdeen offering solidity in terms of an underlying value."

The Atholl has a rich history, and one extension was thought to have been for a private chapel (Image: Cornerstone Business Agents)

The agent also said: "New owners will want to explore the ability to increase room stock through further development at the rear of the property.

"This is certainly an area where short-term capital investment could be repaid, with increased profitability from more room sales enhancing the medium to long-term investment."

The property is launched for sale today and is offered at a guide price of £3.2m.

