A large-scale hotel that was built as the home of the entrepreneur behind an early budget department store has been put on the market.
Cornerstone Business Agents is handling the freehold sale of the B-listed property that is rich in history and has been in the same ownership for 28 years.
The Atholl Hotel describes itself as "one of Aberdeen’s best-known hostelries" and said the grand home was built in the 19th century for William "Raggie" Morrison, who had a store in the city.
The property on King’s Gate has a rich history and has been a hotel since the middle of the last century. The agent said the hotel is in "one of the city’s most sought-after trading locations".
It has 34 rooms sleeping 62, a "well-patronised" restaurant with 60 covers and a coffee lounge, as well as a bar and two separate function rooms taking.
"The Atholl Hotel is a very high calibre hotel occupying a prominent trading location in a prestigious west end city centre location," Cornerstone said. "The business has been well managed by our clients since 1996 and is poised to grow further in new owners’ hands.
"The business has responded well post-Covid, and trade has returned to pre-Covid trading levels.
"The business produces a steady and impressive profit. Equally, the bricks and mortar are located in one of the most sought-after addresses in Aberdeen offering solidity in terms of an underlying value."
The agent also said: "New owners will want to explore the ability to increase room stock through further development at the rear of the property.
"This is certainly an area where short-term capital investment could be repaid, with increased profitability from more room sales enhancing the medium to long-term investment."
The property is launched for sale today and is offered at a guide price of £3.2m.
What next for housebuilding after Stewart Milne collapse?
Housebuilders will be navigating choppy waters for at least the next year as the outlook for interest rates continues to appear uncertain, despite hopes the current cycle of rises has peaked, a leading economist has warned.
The Scottish business scene was rocked on Monday when it emerged that long-established housebuilder Stewart Milne Group had collapsed into administration. When asked if he was surprised to hear the news that Stewart Milne had failed, veteran economist Jeremy Peat told The Herald: "The housing market has been a real mess. That helps to explain it, but it is still a surprise that such an established company should go under in that way."
City council chief to step down
The chief executive of one of Scotland’s largest local authorities has said he is to step down.
Andrew Kerr, of the City of Edinburgh Council, has announced that he is to retire in the summer after almost a decade in the job. Mr Kerr took up his post in July 2015, having previously held the same role at North Tyneside, Wiltshire and Cornwall Councils.
