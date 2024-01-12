scottish-gallery.co.uk

Modernism and Nation 13-28 January. Entry free. RSA Upper Galleries, The Mound, Edinburgh, EH2 2EL.

Modernism and Nation is an anniversary exhibition of work by renowned Academician Sir William Gillies. Throughout his career, Gillies explored and developed different approaches to his painting and experimented with different techniques and styles throughout his career.

royalscottishacademy.org/exhibitions

Sir William Gillies RSA, Two Jugs, Flowers and Conch Shell (Image: unknown)

ReConnect Painting Show

20 January-6 April. Entry free. Platform Glasgow, 1000 Westerhouse Road, Glasgow, G34 9JW.

ReConnect artists from Project Ability have been working for months in preparation for this latest exhibition. Taking full advantage of the large scale exhibition wall, the artists have created much bigger artworks than what they are used to. Each artist displays their own style and painting techniques and has explored their own themes and subjects.

platform-online.co.uk

Moments in Colour

20 January-9 February. Entry free. Upright Gallery, 3 Barclay Terrace, Edinburgh, EH10 4HP.

The first exhibition of the year at Upright Gallery comes from artist Hetty Haxworth. She has been printmaking for the last 25 years and has exhibited in the UK and further afield. Her works are inspired by walks she takes near her home in rural Aberdeenshire where she turns the memories into prints.

uprightgallery.com

Alphabet Lettercut Slate William Kirk (Image: unknown)

Modern Master of Silver 13-27 January. Entry free. The Scottish Gallery, 16 Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6HZ.

William Kirk was workshop trained in Edinburgh before establishing his own studio in 1961. As a tutor of silversmithing, Kirk has been a significant influence on the nurturing and development of fine silversmithing skills in Scotland. This exhibition showcases his mastery of techniques that mark him out as a silversmith who understood the nature of the medium.

scottish-gallery.co.uk

Wildlife Art Exhibition

13-14 January. Entry free. Scottish Ornithologists Club, Waterston House, Aberlady, EH32 0PY.

Darren Woodhead is exhibiting a collection of watercolours inspired by the landscapes of Scotland, with East Lothian taking a particular focus. He works exclusively outside from direct observations in the field, giving his work a unique freshness and immediacy. Some of his subject matter includes geese returning to roost in Aberlady Bay, views of the Lammermuirs under snow and puffins on the Isle of May.

the-soc.org.uk

As part of the exhibition Crafted Selves: The Unfinished Conversation, Fife Contemporary is presenting the Scottish premiere of Alberta Whittle’s film. The showing will be followed by an in-conversation event featuring the creator as well as exhibition curator Cat Dunn and Jill Sutherland – lecturer of Museum and Heritage Studies at the University of St Andrews.

fcac.co.uk

Hidden Floors by Scotland Re:Design

13 January-11 February. Entry free. Inches Carr Resource Centre,V&A Dundee, 1 Riverside Esplanade, DD1 4EZ.

Dundee-based fashion and textile social enterprise Scotland Re:Design has created a new virtual level to the museum to host an exciting digital display, runway and installation. Featuring exclusive collections from local designers, the virtual fashion show gives viewers a whole new way to interact with cutting-edge fashion.

https://www.vam.ac.uk/dundee/whatson

Recent Acquisitions

13 January-1 April. Entry free. Tower Foyer Gallery, University of Dundee, Nethergate, DD1 4HN.

Discover some of the recent artworks added to the University of Dundee Museum Collections that all focus on art and design. There’s also some objects relating to medicine and life sciences on display.

dundee.ac.uk/events/recent-acquisitions

25 Years of Making

13-27 January. Entry free. The Scottish Gallery, 16 Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6HZ.

Patricia Shone’s studio practice is inspired by the landscape of the Isle of Skye and her work was recently acquired by the V&A Museum in London. The Scottish Gallery is hosting a collection of Shone’s works that she has created over the 25 years she has been making pots on the Isle of Skye.

scottish-gallery.co.uk

