The Georgian-style building, which dates back to 1826, has been put on the market by The Church of Scotland for offers over £50,000.

Highlighting its location, The Church of Scotland notes that the property "onlooks the breathtaking scenery of Loch Craignish and surrounding woodlands".

As well as the sanctuary, the accommodation also provides a small vestry. The sanctuary is arranged over ground and gallery floor levels, with separate stone staircases at either side of the sanctuary providing access to the gallery.

The surrounding grounds are included in the sale. The property is also connected to mains supplies of water and electricity.

The listing notes that the property could be used as a crèche, day nursery, day centre, educational establishment, museum, art gallery or public library - without the necessity of obtaining change of use consent.

It also has potential for other uses, such as a theatre, cinema or entertainment venue, retail space or community resource subject to obtaining appropriate consents.

Conversion to residential accommodation might also be possible, subject to the usual consents.

