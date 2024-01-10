A ‘B’ Listed church set in a small village in Argyll has gone up for sale.
Craignish Parish Church is located in Ardfern on the Craignish peninsula, around 25 miles south of Oban and 10 miles north-west of Lochgilphead on the A816.
The Georgian-style building, which dates back to 1826, has been put on the market by The Church of Scotland for offers over £50,000.
Highlighting its location, The Church of Scotland notes that the property "onlooks the breathtaking scenery of Loch Craignish and surrounding woodlands".
As well as the sanctuary, the accommodation also provides a small vestry. The sanctuary is arranged over ground and gallery floor levels, with separate stone staircases at either side of the sanctuary providing access to the gallery.
READ MORE: Holy trinity to go under the hammer at commercial auction
The surrounding grounds are included in the sale. The property is also connected to mains supplies of water and electricity.
The listing notes that the property could be used as a crèche, day nursery, day centre, educational establishment, museum, art gallery or public library - without the necessity of obtaining change of use consent.
It also has potential for other uses, such as a theatre, cinema or entertainment venue, retail space or community resource subject to obtaining appropriate consents.
Conversion to residential accommodation might also be possible, subject to the usual consents.
For more information, click here
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here