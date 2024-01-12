John Maclean: Hero Of Red Clydeside by Henry Bell. A fantastic biography of Scotland’s great socialist revolutionary. I started dipping in and out as homework for an upcoming concert at Celtic Connections that celebrates his life and influence, and ended up immersed in this great biography that explains both Maclean’s and Scotland’s wider political standing.

Besides Celtic Connections, what’s your favourite festival?

Womad UK – but I’ve also been to a few of the International Womads including New Zealand and Australia which are amazing. It’s a festival that highlights some of the most powerful indigenous music of the world whilst blurring the edges of genre and style in popular artists.

What’s the last film you saw in a cinema?

A fantastic new film shot in Lewis and Harris called Silent Roar – a kind of coming-of-age mix of surfing, sex and religion all set against the backdrop of beautifully shot Hebridean vistas.

What music are you currently listening to a lot?

Great new albums by Malian world music star Fatou Diawara and Scottish folk singer Beth Malcolm. Fatou mixes beautiful traditional sounding melodies with hypnotic West African grooves. Beth is one of the most inventive new artists brought up in the Scots folk scene.

Favourite band?

The Police. I wanted to be Sting when I was at school and the songs still inspire me.

Recommend a boxset and say why it’s so good …

True Detective (series one). Totally compelling script, heavy atmosphere, and great music. Matthew McConaughey creates a character that is visceral and human but at the same time more complex and imaginative than most film stars.

Favourite living author?

This a tough one. As soon as you pick someone you feel the need to re-read one of their books to make sure, but there’s no time for that. But I feel confidant saying Michael Ondaatje. He has that great way of embellishing a good story to the point that it feels magical and other worldly, but he also sprinkles every chapter with gems of descriptive prose. My copy of The English Patient is covered in underscored lines and notes I took for inspiration with music.

Favourite song?

I think the answer to this has changed at different times of my life but in terms of popular music, I’ll go with Bridge Over Troubled Water. It has that illusive magical combination of melody, drama, emotion and mystery.

What musical instrument do you wish you could play?

Drums – it always seems to me that drummers have the most fun on stage, which is just as well, as they are pretty much in charge. In fairness though I’d settle for just being able to play the instruments I already play a bit better.

What has been your most formative cultural experience?

Generally speaking, the experience of meeting other musicians across the world, particularly in India, Africa and the Middle East.

Recommend a musician

I’ve been fortunate to record and perform with singer-songwriter James Grant of Love & Money over the years. I still think it’s only a matter of time (and maybe the right Spotify playlist) for the greater music loving world to discover his songs of genius.

What’s your go-to YouTube video?

I love old clips of live gigs, and it’s strange to see people engrossed in the performers on stage in front of them rather than on a small screen on their smart phones. Currently loving rare footage of seminal Irish band, The Bothy Band from the 1970s. They will play their first live concert in Scotland for 40 years when they appear at Celtic Connections.

What haven’t you managed to get around to yet but will when you have the time?

So many, so little time. Like everyone I have a pile of unread books by the bed, but the one I’m holding off till I can come up for air is Cormac McCarthy’s last novel, The Passenger.

What was the most memorable recent theatre show you saw?

I still think a lot about Enda Walsh’s play Medicine from the Edinburgh International Festival a couple of years ago. Domhnall Gleeson gave a riveting and emotional performance as someone dealing with a form of drama therapy inflicted upon him while being confined to a mental health institution.

Irvine Welsh or Robert Louis Stevenson?

Robert Louis Stevenson.

Who or what do you always turn off?

Andy Murray when he is winning: the hope is too much to take.

You’re in a station or airport shop ahead of a journey. What magazine do you grab?

I still have a compulsion for recording studio magazines full of adverts for recording equipment and shiny new synthesisers that all sound the same and cost too much money.

Favourite comedian?

Bill Bailey. He can sing songs about the meaning of life whilst playing the accordion.

Recommend an album … A Handful Of Earth by Dick Gaughan. Released over 40 years ago and somehow still stands as an incomparable album of simplicity – just voice, guitar, and songs with a message.

Vinyl or MP3?

Horses for courses. Good music overrides technology any day.

Celtic Connections runs from January 18 to February 4. The Bothy Band perform at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on January 22.