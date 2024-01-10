They are being put forward in the Victims, Witnesses, and Justice Reform (Scotland) Bill which also includes a proposal to set up a specialist sexual offences court.

Many lawyers have crticised the proposal for a pilot with some threatening to boycott the scheme.

Giving evidence to the criminal justice commmitee today Ms Bain was also asked about the proposal for a pilot on juryless trials.

She pointed out scheme was "an integral part of the recommendations of Lady Dorrian's review" ( into the management of sexual offence cases in 2021) and part of "a suite" of measures the senior judge had recommended.

Lady Dorrian, the Lord Justice Clerk

"I hope, by reason of the pilot being delivered on is that it will allow an evidence base for further consideration of what is that is wrong with the current system, that results in such a diversion between layers of levels of conviction in one type of crime, as opposed to sexual crime," Ms Bain added noting that judges involved in the pilot would be required to give written reasons for their verdict.

"So I think the review was halfway split halfway in relation to whether or not to recommend the pilot, but the whole purpose of that is to give a basis upon which to then develop a reasoned approach to the future way of dealing with these cases is the need for the written reasons."

Critics of the plan have previously said they believe having judges preside without a jury could risk the independence of the judiciary as its members could be under pressure to deliver a higher conviction rate than in jury trials.

But Ms Bain told the committee: "The judiciary in our country is something that we should be proud of. The independence of the judiciary is something that we all protect fiercely."

She went on to say the judges regularly sat on their own including in relation to criminal matters.

"Judges do daily in our Court of Session and in our sheriff courts sit on the own dealing with very serious matters, and they issue of written reasons, and they sit on their own in criminal matters. They sit on their own and very complex Court of Session matters.

"And I'm yet to hear that there's a suggestion that that process is inconsistent with the rule of law, and is inconsistent with a fair judicial process. So the benefit of the pilot would be written reasons in order to inform why is that the conviction rate is as it is.

"And I think the important point is the pilot is for a time limited period only for a special section of cases, which we call acquaintance type cases, and that is a case where you have one complainer and one accused."

She added: "Based on our statistical analysis currently and on our experience as prosecutors, it is in these acquaintance type rapes that you have very low levels of conviction. In acquaintance type rapes we are looking at conviction rates of 20 to 25% as opposed to overall conviction rates."

Earlier Lady Dorrian gave evidence to the committee and told MSPs she thinks it is worth having a pilot of rape trials without juries and that she had envisaged the scheme lasting two years.

Lady Dorrian, the Lord Justice Clerk, said such a scheme, which has proved controversial in the legal profession, would provide valuable evidence on how it could work.

The Law Society has said trial by jury for serious crimes is a "basic right" and should not be undermined.

On Wednesday, Lady Dorrian spoke at length to Holyrood's Justice Committee about the recommendations of a review group she chaired - noting it is unusual for a member of the judiciary to speak to lawmakers and that she had received special dispensation to do so.

Legislation going through Holyrood takes forward a number of recommendations in Lady Dorrian's report, including the establishment of a specialist sexual offences court.

She told the MSPs that changes in the justice system to improve the experience of victims in sexual offences cases needs to go "beyond tinkering".

However, she said the provisions in the Victims, Witnesses and Justice Reform (Scotland) Bill for a specialist court are "quite complex".

She told the committee: "They seem to have been based on the creation of the sheriff appeal court, which was a completely different model, a different animal."

The possibility of the specialist court having a president other than the Lord Justice General or the Lord Justice Clerk "seem to be over complicated and if I may say so counter-productive", she said.

Discussing juryless trials for rape, she said her review group had been "divided reasonably evenly" on the matter.

An underlying reason behind the suggestion was the prevalence of "rape myths", she said.

Conservative MSP Russell Findlay asked for her own view on the matter, with the Lord Justice Clerk saying: "I took the view that this was something worth looking at, that was my position. Simply that it's something worth looking at.

"It's worth examining, it's worth having a pilot because, as I've already said, then we would have the evidence."

She later told the committee that she had anticipated the controversy the pilot proposal would cause because of the opposing views among the review group she led.

Pressed by Conservative MSP Russell Findlay if she had foreseen the reaction.

She said: "The answer is yes, obviously, because as I've already explained.. there were some who were very vocal against it, and there were others who were fairly vocal in in favour of it. So that there was definitely a dichotomy there. That was very obvious and clearly would be carried through into the wider world."

Later Lady Dorrian was asked how long she thought the pilot would last.

She replied: "I had in mind myself something that took a couple of years probably, something like that."

