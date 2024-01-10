Longstone says the building's inclusion in the Leith Conservation Area restricts its potential uses, and is not well-suited to a residential conversion as a viable scheme would fail to comply with many local council planning policies for new housing such as dual aspect dwellings and minimum open space requirements. Delivering such housing would require the the building to be demolished.

However, the current structure is capable of meeting the council’s student housing policies, while also retaining and enhancing the elements of the building that contribute to the surrounding conservation area. Longtone said the development would also free up residential properties that otherwise would have been used by students, whose numbers in Edinburgh’s universities have grown by more than 25% between 2016/17 and 2021/22.

“The local community has expressed a strong desire to conserve the former mill building and our plans for the site allow us to do this," a Longstone spokesman said.

“While enhancing the character of the conservation area, the conversion of the building will help to relieve pressure on the local housing market. The proposals will also deliver considerable economic benefits in terms of the construction and operation of the development, and with students spending money in local shops and other outlets.

“We are keen to welcome local residents to our public consultation event and to working with them as we progress the development.”

The consultation will take place on January 17 in McDonald Road Library.