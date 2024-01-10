Plans have been put forward to redevelop a bingo hall located on Leith’s Manderston Steet in Edinburgh into student accommodation to avoid demolition of the building.
Developer Longstone Limited is seeking feedback on the proposals following the decision by the current operators of the bingo hall, Club 3000, to move to new premises in nearby Ocean Terminal this summer. has unveiled plans to conserve and redevelop the existing building into new student homes.
Longstone says the building's inclusion in the Leith Conservation Area restricts its potential uses, and is not well-suited to a residential conversion as a viable scheme would fail to comply with many local council planning policies for new housing such as dual aspect dwellings and minimum open space requirements. Delivering such housing would require the the building to be demolished.
READ MORE: Homes for students as Glasgow city centre plans approved
However, the current structure is capable of meeting the council’s student housing policies, while also retaining and enhancing the elements of the building that contribute to the surrounding conservation area. Longtone said the development would also free up residential properties that otherwise would have been used by students, whose numbers in Edinburgh’s universities have grown by more than 25% between 2016/17 and 2021/22.
“The local community has expressed a strong desire to conserve the former mill building and our plans for the site allow us to do this," a Longstone spokesman said.
“While enhancing the character of the conservation area, the conversion of the building will help to relieve pressure on the local housing market. The proposals will also deliver considerable economic benefits in terms of the construction and operation of the development, and with students spending money in local shops and other outlets.
“We are keen to welcome local residents to our public consultation event and to working with them as we progress the development.”
The consultation will take place on January 17 in McDonald Road Library.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here