In an interview with Times of India, Vinod Giri, director-general of CIABC, labelled the news “a significant milestone” and noted that Indian single malts experienced a growth of around 23% in 2023, compared to a “more conservative” 11% growth for Scottish and other global brands.

Local single malts such as Amrut, Paul John, Indri and Radico Khaitan's Rampur were identified as being among the top-selling brands in India last year, with Glenlivet, Macallan, Lagavulin, and Talisker among the top selling global brands, CIABC noted.

READ MORE: How Indian single malt whisky is enjoying the sweet taste of success

In February last year, export data from the Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) revealed that India has overtaken France to become the largest market for whisky sales by volume, with the equivalent of 219 million bottles sold to India in 2022, up from 136 million in 2021.

Last year also saw Indian single malt Indri Diwali Collector’s Edition 2023 pip hundreds of worldwide brands to win the ‘Best in Show’ Double Gold award at the prestigious Whiskies of the World Awards, in what was considered a testament to India's burgeoning whisky industry.

In an interview with The Herald following the victory, whisky expert Jim Murray expressed his delight that Indian whisky is having its moment in the sun.

He said: “I’m not at all surprised that Indian whisky is winning awards. In the last 15 years or so India has been making very good whisky and the fact that an organisation has given it world whisky award doesn’t surprise me at all. It has been obvious for a while that it has become world class.”

He also urged Scotch whisky drinkers to put their concerns aside to give Indian offerings a go, adding: “Whenever I’m around the world doing blind whisky tastings, I include a couple of Indian whiskies. No one ever picks it out as Indian, they always think it’s Scotch.

“But people think if it’s not Scotch whisky, then it has got to be inferior, and if you’re saying differently then you’re a traitor. There’s such a snobby element to Scotch whisky that I can’t stand.

“The fact is that India makes world-class whisky and has done for a long time. Finally, people are waking up to the fact that it’s true.”

Demand for 'Made in India' single malts has also prompted Pernod Ricard, the drinks giant that owns Scotch distiller Chivas Brothers, to launch its first premium Indian single malt, Longitude77.

READ MORE: Young Scottish firm makes list of World’s Most Admired Whiskies

Made from “locally sourced ingredients”, the single malt is produced in small batches in a distillery in Dindori, Nashik (Maharashtra).

Responding to the news that demand for Indian single malts has surpassed that of Scottish and other global brands for the first time ever, Ian McKendrick, International Director at the SWA told The Herald: “The Indian market is of huge importance to Scotch Whisky, with exports growing by more than 200% in the past decade alone. India is the largest whisky market in the world, however Scotch Whisky has less than a 3% share, with the majority of the market led by Indian brands.

“There is huge potential for Scotch Whisky exports to India to grow, and the industry hopes that a potential UK-India trade deal could deliver a substantial reduction of the 150% tariff on Scotch Whisky in India which is a significant barrier for many producers – particularly those smaller single malt distillers – to access the market.

“Reducing that tariff could not only grow Scotch Whisky exports to India by up to £1 billion over five years, but would open the market up to smaller producers and enable an increasing number of Indian consumers the opportunity to seek out and enjoy our premium product in a competitive market.”