It added that the posts range from administration support to site manager and commercial staff including surveyors and estimators, noting: “The trades and labour recruitment will be on site developments across Scotland.”

McTaggart Construction’s hiring announcement comes at a time when the broader housebuilding sector has been facing challenges.

Aberdeen-based Stewart Milne Group fell into administration this week, with 217 of its workforce of more than 300 made redundant.

McTaggart Construction, which is based in Dalry, increased its annual pre-tax profits from £5.01 million to £6.4m in the year to March 31, 2023, a period for which it recorded turnover of £84.2m.

It noted yesterday that it is recruiting for sites in East Lothian, Dundee, Dumfries and Galloway, Renfrewshire, South Ayrshire, North Lanarkshire, East Dunbartonshire, Glasgow, Falkirk and Stirlingshire.

Managing director Janice Russell said: “We are delighted to be providing fantastic employment opportunities, from apprenticeships to managerial positions. This is largely due to increased workload and excellent relationships with clients, but importantly we have seen a lot of internal career progression, resulting in backfill vacancies where we have promoted in the last 24 months.”

She noted that the current recruitment drive “is in addition to our supply chain or group companies, Tod and ABN, where there will also be further growth”.

ABN Services is a plumbing, heating and electrical company. Tod Timber Engineering designs, manufactures and builds structural timber framed buildings.

McTaggart Construction was recently named Scottish Apprentice Employer of the Year in the Skills Development Scotland 2023 awards and Business of the Year in the Scottish Women’s Awards 2023.

Labourer Conor Pruden, who is 25, said: “I joined McTaggart on a Kickstarter placement, and at the end I was promoted to general labourer. Knowing I’ve got a stable job with lots of sites coming up locally has made a big difference to me personally.

“It’s given me that reliability of work, more financial freedom, and I don’t need to worry about my bills or what I’m earning week to week. I’ve even been able to afford a new car to get me to and from work. I really like working here and being part of the team.”

Site manager Allan Russell, 33, said: “I was fortunate to get a four-year apprenticeship in plastering [and] tiling and then work on some of McTaggart’s flagship developments. The company put a great level of trust in me at such a young age, which gave me the confidence and belief to go forward and become the tradesman that I am. I’ve been here 17 years now and was recently promoted from assistant to site manager.”

He added: “Playing a small part in positively helping communities and bringing young people into construction has been so rewarding and makes you proud to be part of a company that has such great values.”

McTaggart Construction’s recently appointed CSR (corporate social responsibility) manager Ross Hammell highlighted the local nature of the group’s supply chain.

He said: “As well as recruiting our own staff, we are actively working with local suppliers and contractors on each of our developments and providing them with opportunities to grow their businesses.

“Having a strong local supply chain and procurement not only provides best value for money but ensures that social housing has the potential to positively impact lives beyond the bricks and mortar.”

Ms Russell said: “Building more high-quality homes offers abundant opportunities for partnerships, workforce development and a sustainable supply chain.”

Willis McTaggart founded the Dalry-based construction business with brother George in 1946.

From humble beginnings, the brothers embarked on several entrepreneurial ventures, with the then G&W McTaggart engaged in general building and haulage and various community services.

The brothers built their first house in 1950 - a semi-detached property on Templand Crescent in Dalry which is the location of the current head office.

McTaggart Construction announced in February last year that chartered surveyor Ms Russell has been promoted to managing director.

The firm had by that stage more than doubled its employee and sub-contractor numbers to around 500 in the space of five years.