An Ayrshire-based housebuilder is recruiting up to 70 staff to “meet growing demand” in 2024.
McTaggart Construction, which specialises in building “quality affordable homes” and was founded in 1946, said it is seeking to fill up to 40 white-collar roles and recruit as many as 30 tradespeople and labourers.
It added that the posts range from administration support to site manager and commercial staff including surveyors and estimators, noting: “The trades and labour recruitment will be on site developments across Scotland.”
McTaggart Construction’s hiring announcement comes at a time when the broader housebuilding sector has been facing challenges.
Aberdeen-based Stewart Milne Group fell into administration this week, with 217 of its workforce of more than 300 made redundant.
McTaggart Construction, which is based in Dalry, increased its annual pre-tax profits from £5.01 million to £6.4m in the year to March 31, 2023, a period for which it recorded turnover of £84.2m.
It noted yesterday that it is recruiting for sites in East Lothian, Dundee, Dumfries and Galloway, Renfrewshire, South Ayrshire, North Lanarkshire, East Dunbartonshire, Glasgow, Falkirk and Stirlingshire.
Managing director Janice Russell said: “We are delighted to be providing fantastic employment opportunities, from apprenticeships to managerial positions. This is largely due to increased workload and excellent relationships with clients, but importantly we have seen a lot of internal career progression, resulting in backfill vacancies where we have promoted in the last 24 months.”
She noted that the current recruitment drive “is in addition to our supply chain or group companies, Tod and ABN, where there will also be further growth”.
ABN Services is a plumbing, heating and electrical company. Tod Timber Engineering designs, manufactures and builds structural timber framed buildings.
McTaggart Construction was recently named Scottish Apprentice Employer of the Year in the Skills Development Scotland 2023 awards and Business of the Year in the Scottish Women’s Awards 2023.
Labourer Conor Pruden, who is 25, said: “I joined McTaggart on a Kickstarter placement, and at the end I was promoted to general labourer. Knowing I’ve got a stable job with lots of sites coming up locally has made a big difference to me personally.
“It’s given me that reliability of work, more financial freedom, and I don’t need to worry about my bills or what I’m earning week to week. I’ve even been able to afford a new car to get me to and from work. I really like working here and being part of the team.”
Site manager Allan Russell, 33, said: “I was fortunate to get a four-year apprenticeship in plastering [and] tiling and then work on some of McTaggart’s flagship developments. The company put a great level of trust in me at such a young age, which gave me the confidence and belief to go forward and become the tradesman that I am. I’ve been here 17 years now and was recently promoted from assistant to site manager.”
He added: “Playing a small part in positively helping communities and bringing young people into construction has been so rewarding and makes you proud to be part of a company that has such great values.”
McTaggart Construction’s recently appointed CSR (corporate social responsibility) manager Ross Hammell highlighted the local nature of the group’s supply chain.
He said: “As well as recruiting our own staff, we are actively working with local suppliers and contractors on each of our developments and providing them with opportunities to grow their businesses.
“Having a strong local supply chain and procurement not only provides best value for money but ensures that social housing has the potential to positively impact lives beyond the bricks and mortar.”
Ms Russell said: “Building more high-quality homes offers abundant opportunities for partnerships, workforce development and a sustainable supply chain.”
Willis McTaggart founded the Dalry-based construction business with brother George in 1946.
From humble beginnings, the brothers embarked on several entrepreneurial ventures, with the then G&W McTaggart engaged in general building and haulage and various community services.
The brothers built their first house in 1950 - a semi-detached property on Templand Crescent in Dalry which is the location of the current head office.
McTaggart Construction announced in February last year that chartered surveyor Ms Russell has been promoted to managing director.
The firm had by that stage more than doubled its employee and sub-contractor numbers to around 500 in the space of five years.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here