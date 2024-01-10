The company said: "Krispy Kreme is bringing sweet treats to Inverness with the city’s much-anticipated first location opening.

"What’s more, Krispy Kreme is celebrating opening its first dedicated shop in the Highlands by giving the lucky first customer in the queue on opening day a year’s supply of doughnuts."

READ MORE: Krispy Kreme fans queue for eight hours as new Glasgow store officially opens

The new location at 60 High Street, opening on January 18, will also be serving "all of the latest limited-edition doughnuts, all hand-crafted and made fresh daily, as well as coffee and soft drinks".

Krispy Kreme was established in 1937 when Vernon Rudolph brought to life his secret yeast-raised doughnut recipe in an old warehouse.

READ MORE: Glasgow's first Krispy Kreme has VIP party ahead of opening

Fans queued in Glasgow for eight hours for a new store opening in 2015.

Krispy Kreme entered the UK market in October 2003 in London.

READ MORE: Scotland's latest culinary offering unveiled

It currently operates over 120 Krispy Kreme retail shops and has a presence in over 1,280 cabinets with retail partners such as Tesco, Sainsbury’s, ASDA and Morrisons shops, Moto, Centre Parcs, RoadChef, Welcome Break, Eurogarages.

The firm added: "To spread a little joy in January, Krispy Kreme will be giving away hundreds of dozens of fan-favourite Original Glazed doughnuts outside the new shop, through Inverness town centre and outside Inverness Station on Friday, January 12."