A US doughnut giant is to open its first dedicated shop in the Scottish Highlands.
North Carolina-based Krispy Kreme, which now sells across the globe, is to open a store in Inverness next week.
The company said: "Krispy Kreme is bringing sweet treats to Inverness with the city’s much-anticipated first location opening.
"What’s more, Krispy Kreme is celebrating opening its first dedicated shop in the Highlands by giving the lucky first customer in the queue on opening day a year’s supply of doughnuts."
The new location at 60 High Street, opening on January 18, will also be serving "all of the latest limited-edition doughnuts, all hand-crafted and made fresh daily, as well as coffee and soft drinks".
Krispy Kreme was established in 1937 when Vernon Rudolph brought to life his secret yeast-raised doughnut recipe in an old warehouse.
Fans queued in Glasgow for eight hours for a new store opening in 2015.
Krispy Kreme entered the UK market in October 2003 in London.
It currently operates over 120 Krispy Kreme retail shops and has a presence in over 1,280 cabinets with retail partners such as Tesco, Sainsbury’s, ASDA and Morrisons shops, Moto, Centre Parcs, RoadChef, Welcome Break, Eurogarages.
The firm added: "To spread a little joy in January, Krispy Kreme will be giving away hundreds of dozens of fan-favourite Original Glazed doughnuts outside the new shop, through Inverness town centre and outside Inverness Station on Friday, January 12."
