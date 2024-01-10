Humza Yousaf has said every Scottish subpostmaster convicted as a result of the Horizon IT scandal will have their convictions overturned.
The First Minister said the Scottish Government would look at adopting legislation announced by Rishi Sunak on Wednesday.
The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said around 100 subpostmasters in Scotland were convicted after wrongly being accused of stealing money.
Speaking to broadcasters, Mr Yousaf said he had written to the Prime Minister to seek to "work with the UK Government in order to ensure any pardon is on a UK wide basis."
He said Justice Secretary Angela Constance had written to her counterpart "to take forward those discussions."
"So those campaigners, those that have been affected here in Scotland, they can be absolutely assured that they too will be pardoned," he said.
The First Minister said a consent motion to allow Westminster to legislate in devolved areas would be "the easiest, quickest and fastest way to do it."
"I think it's the option that I would certainly seek to favour," he added.
He said it was important that "nobody has to wait for a day longer for justice because they've waited far too long regardless of where they are in the United Kingdom."
In his letter to the Prime Minister, Mr Yousaf said the Post Office Horizon scandal required "urgent action to ensure those affected by unjust convictions can finally receive justice."
He added: "Scottish Ministers are keen to work with the UK Government to deal with the impact on sub-postmasters convicted in Scotland, ensuring that a UK-wide approach is taken to exonerate those wrongfully convicted in Scottish courts.
"Given the unique circumstances arising from the Post Office Horizon scandal, it is right that normal processes for appeals are set aside to ensure that justice can now be delivered for those whose lives were greatly impacted by their wrongful conviction.
"The Cabinet Secretary for Justice and Home Affairs, Angela Constance MSP, will contact her counterpart, the Secretary of State for Justice, to discuss how best to progress work in this area, whether this is by ensuring that the UK legislation will either apply directly in Scotland or by developing separate Scottish legislation to deliver the same effect for Scotland."
I trust that we can work together to ensure that those affected are now able to have their convictions overturned and obtain compensation.
Humza Yousaf
More to follow...
