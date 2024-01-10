Customers in the PA15 and PA16 postcode areas in Greenock can expect to face low water pressure or a loss of their normal water supply.

Customers in PA17 in Skelmorlie, PA18 in Wemyss Bay and PA19 in Gourock can expect to face similar issues while Scottish Water works to address the burst.

A spokesperson for Scottish Water said: “We estimate that about 12,000 properties across these areas are affected by the disruption to normal supply.

“Our operatives are now working to isolate the damaged section of water main, and we are arranging our repairs teams to attend to start repair work a soon as possible.

“We will work to restore normal supplies to affected customers as quickly as possible.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and thank them for their patience and understanding.”

Affected residents who may need additional support can sign up as a priority services customer on Scottish Water’s website.

Customers who have experienced flooding should contact 0800 0778 778, or get in touch through the company website.