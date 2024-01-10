An estimated 12,000 properties have been affected by a burst water main near a primary school.
Scottish Water is working to restore normal supplies to customers in the Inverclyde towns of Greenock, Wemyss Bay, and Gourock, and Skelmorlie in North Ayrshire, after a burst on a strategic 18in water main near Whinhill Primary School in Greenock.
Customers in the PA15 and PA16 postcode areas in Greenock can expect to face low water pressure or a loss of their normal water supply.
Customers in PA17 in Skelmorlie, PA18 in Wemyss Bay and PA19 in Gourock can expect to face similar issues while Scottish Water works to address the burst.
A spokesperson for Scottish Water said: “We estimate that about 12,000 properties across these areas are affected by the disruption to normal supply.
“Our operatives are now working to isolate the damaged section of water main, and we are arranging our repairs teams to attend to start repair work a soon as possible.
“We will work to restore normal supplies to affected customers as quickly as possible.
“We apologise for the inconvenience and thank them for their patience and understanding.”
Affected residents who may need additional support can sign up as a priority services customer on Scottish Water’s website.
Customers who have experienced flooding should contact 0800 0778 778, or get in touch through the company website.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here