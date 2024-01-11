A LONG-ESTABLISHED car dealer is understood to have become the first business of its kind in Scotland to move into employee hands.
Helensburgh Toyota, which has held the franchise for the Japanese marque for 45 years, has been sold to an employee ownership trust on behalf of its 34 employees.
The independent business had been owned by Gary Mulvaney and Ernie Cowan, who will remain in their current roles until March as part of the handover process for the £16 million turnover operation, to the newly formed Helensburgh Automotive Employee Trust.
The switch comes soon after the company, which has two sites in the Firth of Clyde town, recently completed a £500,000 refurbishment of its service workshop.
READ MORE: Scott Wright: Why is NatWest addicted to controversy?
Managing director Mr Mulvaney, who joined in 1997, said: “It’s a very exciting time for the company with lots of opportunities ahead. Toyota has been a global leader in hybrid technology for over a quarter of century and is developing a range of electric and hydrogen vehicles to give our customers a genuine choice for the future. We are proud to continue to represent this trusted brand.
“People have always been at the heart of what we do, whether that is staff, customers or the community.
“This felt like a natural transition as the business will remain in the hands of those local staff who have made it what it is. Our customers value the service, the personal attention, and the familiar trusted face when they walk in and that will remain.”
READ MORE: Sainsbury's shares plunge as Christmas sales disappoint City
The new leadership team at Helensburgh Toyota comprises centre principal Tim Roome, general sales manager Kirsteen McGuire, used manager Gavin Wilson, finance manager Jane Victor, service manager Scott Brown, and parts manager Euan McIntosh.
Employee Ownership Associates advised the company on the deal.
Mr Cowan, who has been with the business since 1978, said: “It’s been an honour to help this business grow and thrive, but the time is right for the next generation to take things forward.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here