A restaurant and visitor centre near the North Coast 500 tourist route has been sold.
The Falls of Shin Visitor Centre, on the site of a previous centre owned by the late retail tycoon Mohamed Al Fayed and once dubbed the "Harrods of the north", was sold by Cornerstone Business Agents on behalf of the the Kyle of Sutherland Development Trust.
The site is next to the Falls of Shin salmon viewing platform which attracts 100,000 tourists a year.
READ MORE: Former Mohamed Al Fayed ‘Harrods of the north’ for sale
The agent said earlier: "For many years the Falls of Shin has been a popular tourist stop-off in the Highlands.
"Expanded by a local entrepreneur in the 1980s the site was bought by a well-known retail tycoon and for many years the subjects traded as the self-styled 'Harrods of the north'.
"Destroyed by fire in 2013, the grounds and property were rebuilt by a local charity, the Kyle of Sutherland Development Trust."
READ MORE: Scotch whisky veteran reveals major investment plans
Cornerstone also said: "The trust aided by stakeholders were able to build and open an architecturally award-winning community and tourist facility to the public in May 2017.
"The trust sought able partners and tenants to assist with the running of the café/restaurant and this was sadly curtailed due to Covid closing in 2020."
The site, described as the most visited tourism destination in central Sutherland, is 16 miles along the A837 from the world-renowned NC500 tourist route on the A9.
The centre, described as being in turnkey condition, was on the market for £350,000.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here