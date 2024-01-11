The site is next to the Falls of Shin salmon viewing platform which attracts 100,000 tourists a year.

The agent said earlier: "For many years the Falls of Shin has been a popular tourist stop-off in the Highlands.

The value og the sale was not disclosed, but the property was marketed at £350,000 (Image: Cornerstone Business Agents)

"Expanded by a local entrepreneur in the 1980s the site was bought by a well-known retail tycoon and for many years the subjects traded as the self-styled 'Harrods of the north'.

"Destroyed by fire in 2013, the grounds and property were rebuilt by a local charity, the Kyle of Sutherland Development Trust."

Cornerstone also said: "The trust aided by stakeholders were able to build and open an architecturally award-winning community and tourist facility to the public in May 2017.

"The trust sought able partners and tenants to assist with the running of the café/restaurant and this was sadly curtailed due to Covid closing in 2020."

The site, described as the most visited tourism destination in central Sutherland, is 16 miles along the A837 from the world-renowned NC500 tourist route on the A9.

The centre, described as being in turnkey condition, was on the market for £350,000.