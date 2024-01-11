Officers said that extensive enquiries have been carried out and have determined Mrs McLaughlin was murdered. Her husband’s death is being treated as ‘non-suspicious’.

Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. The bodies were discovered around 5.05pm following a report of concern for the couple’s welfare.



Detective Inspector Gordon Smith said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of both Alison and Neil. They have asked for privacy at what is a very difficult time for them.



“I would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding while we carried out our investigation.



“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”