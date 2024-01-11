It is claimed the development could help ease the city's "housing emergency" with homes ready as early as 2026.

West Town Edinburgh Limited, the development consortium headed by Drum Property Group which owns more than 200-acres of prime development land to the west of the city, said it plans a homes-led "20-minute" neighbourhood, with amenities in reach.

The developer said the West Town site - located between Ingliston Park and Ride and the Gogar Roundabout at the western gateway of Edinburgh - is regarded as one of the most strategically important large development areas in the UK, with key air, road and tram links.

It is claimed the £2 billion project is set to become "the biggest, single homes-led development in Edinburgh in modern times", and is aimed at "significantly addressing the city’s well-publicised 'housing emergency' whilst providing an outstanding quality of life in a brand-new, sustainable mixed-use community".

If approved, work could begin on the project later this year, with homes ready in 2026 (Image: West Town Edinburgh Limited)

The developer said the proposals follow guidelines set out by the City of Edinburgh Council’s City Plan 2030 which identifies the area as having the potential to become a vibrant, high-density city extension with a capacity for 7,000 homes - along with the necessary employment, commercial, leisure and community facilities required for a 20-minute neighbourhood.

West Town Edinburgh was formed in April 2021 by Drum Property Group to progress development of the site. Drum is currently delivering a variety of transformative mixed-use projects across Scotland, including the award-winning Buchanan Wharf and Candleriggs Square developments in Glasgow.

Graeme Bone, Drum’s group managing director, said: "We now have the opportunity to make West Town an exemplar, sustainable 20-minute neighbourhood on a par with the best new developments taking place across the UK and Europe.

"This planning application is a significant milestone in realising the ambition we share with the council both for the local area and for the city, further strengthening the long-term collaborative process that is set to deliver a major transformation of the west of Edinburgh."

He said that "the amount of space on the site combined with its superb location allows for a natural extension for the city ".

He added: "Drum has a proven track record of delivering high-quality large-scale communities across Scotland and our ambition for the area matches that of the proposed Edinburgh City Plan 2030. We look forward to continuing to work with the Council to advance our shared vision to create a new, sustainable urban quarter for the city."

It is hoped that work will start on site before the end of 2024, with the first phase of homes and community amenity being ready for occupation from early 2026.

