The company's founder Andrew Flynn, a former Dyson and aircraft engineer, travelled to Japan as one of six Scottish brands selected to take part in a showcase trade event at the British Embassy.

Read more: Surfing-inspired Glasgow plant pot maker doubles sales

The POTR pot and vase, which can both be posted flat-packed through a letterbox, both proved popular with delegates.

Mr Flynn said: "Our products are heavily inspired by origami, the centuries-old Japanese art of folding paper, so being able to stock our products in the home country of the art form is a pinch-me moment.

Andrew Flynn is founder of Glasgow-based company POTR (Image: POTR)

“Taking our brand overseas has been a daunting prospect, but we know it’s the direction of growth that we want to take. We continue to perform well in the UK, especially given recent deals with brands like Bloom & Wild, but this has confirmed what we believe; that our products have true export potential."

The 32-year-old head designer said: “Japan and the USA are our big focus areas right now, so we’re proud to make significant headway with these deals. I look forward to returning to Japan for the launch early next year.



“We began working with SDI in January this year; their help so far has been invaluable. We will continue to work with them to target new territories and spread the word of POTR around the world.”

Read more: Glasgow start-up POTR feels the love this Valentine's Day

Diasho Trading will act as importers, distributors and agents for the brand in Japan. The deal is hoped to help POTR triple its turnover this financial year, and it’s expected that exports will account for almost half of the firm’s revenue from 2024 onwards.



Mr Flynn, who decided to take the plunge with his product while sitting at home staring at his houseplants during lockdown, is now developing a custom product for one of Japan's largest horticultural brands, Bloomee. It is part of a six figure deal which the business says will result in tens of thousands of pots being sold.

POTR's origami inspired vases are desgined to fit through a letterbox (Image: POTR)

POTR began working with Scottish Development International in January 2023, targeting Japan and the USA due to rising demand from their markets.



SDI supported POTR with introductions to key importers, distributors, retailers and brands, and aided discussions and negotiations by providing interpreters.

Angela Colthorpe, Scottish Development International’s in-market consumer trade specialist in Tokyo, said: “We were delighted to support Andrew on his recent visit to Japan and introduce him to a range of buyers and contacts to support his expansion in the country.

Read more: Meet the Glasgow designer inspired by granny's hack to keep flowers fresher

“Being inspired by origami, there is a clear connection for POTR’s brand and Japanese consumers and that was evident in the significant interest Andrew had during our recent showcase at the British Embassy.



“I look forward to continuing to work with Andrew as they grow their business here and I am sure there will be similar opportunities as they look to expand to new international markets in the future.”

POTR will launch its products in more than 100 outlets in Japan in February 2024. (Image: POTR)



POTR plans to follow Japan with expansion into the USA in mid 2024, with a number of visits across the pond on the horizon.



Designed and produced in Glasgow and Bristol, POTR’s standard range is made from recycled polypropylene and recycled cotton that would have otherwise ended up in landfill.



Since POTR first launched its self-watering origami plant pots in 2019, it has gone on to grow a global following.

Read more: Glasgow POTR's Outer Hebrides surfing inspiration

Mr Flynn initially took his product concept and prototype to crowdfunding platform Kickstarter, with a goal of raising £600. But the campaign eventually ended up raising £30,000.



POTR products are posted via letterbox for low carbon footprint delivery. Their latest pots use 30 per cent less material than previous designs and more than 90 per cent less material compared with traditional plant pots.

In January 2023, POTR partnered with Europe's largest online florist Bloom & Wild, and invented a flat-pack letterbox vase to accompany the website's letterbox flower bouquets.

The vase includes a copper stem which is inspired by the centuries-old hack of using 1 or 2p coins to keep flowers fresh, healthy and alive.

To learn more about POTR products visit their website: www.potr.co