A ban on XL bully dogs in Scotland is likely by the end of the month, according to reports.
Due to rising concerns over attacks and even deaths, the breed has been banned by the UK government in England and Wales.
It will be illegal to own this type of dog south of the border from 1 February without an exemption certificate.
STV reported yesterday that a 77-year-old woman was attacked in the street in Tullibody, near Alloa in Clackmannanshire, on a street as she walked past the dog.
Isobel Boyd’s arm was shredded and her knee fractured when she was attacked around 9am on December 20.
Ms Boyd spent 11 days in hospital where she had two operations including a skin graft. Police Scotland said the dog which attacked Ms Boyd was euthanised.
On Tuesday Scotland's Community Safety Minister Siobhian Brown told MSPs she was urgently reviewing a ban following an influx of the across the Border.
And she advised potential owners: "It would be preferable not to acquire any such dog at the present time in Scotland."
BBC Scotland News has reported that it understands that a Scottish ban could be in force by the end of January.
The Scottish Sun today reported that the Scottish Government is poised to announce legislation that will bring about a crackdown by February 1.
The Scottish Conservatives had pointed to widespread rehoming of the breed to Scotland since the change in legislation in England and Wales.
And Jamie Greene MSP told Holyrood: "I would not want to be the minister in charge of any policy who dithered and delayed a day longer than is necessary on this issue and another tragedy occurs."
The Scottish government had complained their UK counterparts had not kept them informed of the action they were taking.
Ms Brown told MSPs: "The unintended consequences of the UK government policy is that we're now seeing an influx of XL bully dogs coming into Scotland."
Last week a man claimed to have driven 30 dogs across the border for rehoming purposes.
Under the new UK laws, XL bully owners must apply for a permit, take out insurance, neuter their dogs and pay a £92.40 fee by the end of the month in order to keep the animals.
The breed has been linked to a series of attacks including the death of a man in Staffordshire.
The campaign group Bully Watch, which was formed in response to a series of high-profile attacks by the dogs, previously accused the Scottish government and SSPCA of being "asleep at the wheel".
And it called for action to be taken in Scotland "before it is too late".
Under the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs definition, an XL bully has to be 20 inches in height if it is a male or 19 inches in height if it is a female.
The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.
