SLC has taken a 20-year lease on the purpose-built space on Clyde Place, with the building designed to encourage collaboration and provide a modern working environment. Developed and built by Drum Property Group and Graham Construction, the site will secure BREEAM Excellent certification for sustainability.

“Being able to start 2024 in our new headquarters feels very fitting," SLC deputy chief executive David Wallace said. "SLC has been part of Glasgow for more than 30 years and with more than 1,000 colleagues working in the city, we feel part of the history and fabric of the business community.

“Getting to this point has taken a lot of work but our vision for the office, which was created with our colleagues, has always been to deliver a space that fits the modern working world and we’ve certainly achieved that. It already feels like home.”

The completion of the SLC building represents the "final piece in the jigsaw" for Drum Property Group’s Buchanan Wharf site. The new city centre quarter provides a mix of local amenities, cycle lanes and landscaped public spaces on the banks of the River Clyde and is already home to Barclay’s state-of-the-art Northern European campus HQ and the award-winning Solasta Riverside, an 18-storey, 324-apartment residential complex owned by Legal & General.