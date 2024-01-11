Work on one of Scotland's largest-ever development sites has drawn to a close as a major Glasgow employer has moved more than 1,000 staff into new headquarters.

Having been based in the city's Bothwell Street since its inception more than 30 years ago, the Student Loans Company (SLC) has moved into a new six-storey, 75,000sq ft building on the Clydeside which forms the final part of the £500 million Buchanan Wharf development. SLC will be joined in the spring by the Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority as part of the civil servant co-location programme run by the Government Property Agency.

SLC has taken a 20-year lease on the purpose-built space on Clyde Place, with the building designed to encourage collaboration and provide a modern working environment. Developed and built by Drum Property Group and Graham Construction, the site will secure BREEAM Excellent certification for sustainability.

“Being able to start 2024 in our new headquarters feels very fitting," SLC deputy chief executive David Wallace said. "SLC has been part of Glasgow for more than 30 years and with more than 1,000 colleagues working in the city, we feel part of the history and fabric of the business community.

“Getting to this point has taken a lot of work but our vision for the office, which was created with our colleagues, has always been to deliver a space that fits the modern working world and we’ve certainly achieved that. It already feels like home.”

The completion of the SLC building represents the "final piece in the jigsaw" for Drum Property Group’s Buchanan Wharf site. The new city centre quarter provides a mix of local amenities, cycle lanes and landscaped public spaces on the banks of the River Clyde and is already home to Barclay’s state-of-the-art Northern European campus HQ and the award-winning Solasta Riverside, an 18-storey, 324-apartment residential complex owned by Legal & General.