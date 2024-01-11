The demonstration started ahead of First Minister's Questions, one of the busiest days in the buildings with members of the public queuing up for a seat in the gallery.

The protesters said they were also here to support Humza Yousaf after he said senior members of Israel’s government were proposing “ethnic cleansing” in Gaza.

One told The Herald: "We're here because today's a really important day. South Africa has brought a case against Israel at the ICJ and we really want to support that.

"Humza Yousaf, the First Minister, last week came out to call what's happening in Palestine as ethnic cleansing. We really want to support him in this."

Police Scotland said they were aware of the protest but as it was peaceful there were no "ongoing issues."

South Africa will present its case at the ICJ today, with Israel mounting its defence on Friday.

In its submission, South Africa says Israel's actions "are intended to bring about the destruction of a substantial part of the Palestinian national, racial and ethnical group".

It says Israel's actions include "killing Palestinians in Gaza, causing them serious bodily and mental harm, and inflicting on them conditions of life calculated to bring about their physical destruction".

Israel has vehemently rejected the accusation of genocide, describing it as "baseless".

Last week, Mr Yousaf said recent statements from senior figures in Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition government were “the textbook definition of ethnic cleansing”.

He urged other political leaders to “stop beating around the bush” and call it out.

It follows Israeli finance minister Bezalel Smotrich this week saying the country should “encourage migration” of Palestinians from Gaza once the Israel-Hamaz war ends.