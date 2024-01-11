Palestine solidarity campaigners have staged a peaceful protest in Holyrood's main entrance hall.
Around 15 activists took part in the action, timed to coincide with the UN's International Court of Justice (ICJ) hearing a case brought by South Africa accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza.
The demonstration started ahead of First Minister's Questions, one of the busiest days in the buildings with members of the public queuing up for a seat in the gallery.
The protesters said they were also here to support Humza Yousaf after he said senior members of Israel’s government were proposing “ethnic cleansing” in Gaza.
One told The Herald: "We're here because today's a really important day. South Africa has brought a case against Israel at the ICJ and we really want to support that.
"Humza Yousaf, the First Minister, last week came out to call what's happening in Palestine as ethnic cleansing. We really want to support him in this."
Police Scotland said they were aware of the protest but as it was peaceful there were no "ongoing issues."
South Africa will present its case at the ICJ today, with Israel mounting its defence on Friday.
In its submission, South Africa says Israel's actions "are intended to bring about the destruction of a substantial part of the Palestinian national, racial and ethnical group".
It says Israel's actions include "killing Palestinians in Gaza, causing them serious bodily and mental harm, and inflicting on them conditions of life calculated to bring about their physical destruction".
Israel has vehemently rejected the accusation of genocide, describing it as "baseless".
Last week, Mr Yousaf said recent statements from senior figures in Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition government were “the textbook definition of ethnic cleansing”.
He urged other political leaders to “stop beating around the bush” and call it out.
It follows Israeli finance minister Bezalel Smotrich this week saying the country should “encourage migration” of Palestinians from Gaza once the Israel-Hamaz war ends.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here