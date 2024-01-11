Scott Davies, head chef at the Three Chimneys, has woven the characteristics and processes of whisky distilling and maturation into local ingredients for a unique tasting menu ‘The Journey’, inspired by Uisge Beatha (the Scottish Gaelic term for ‘Water of Life’).

Pictured: The Talisker distillery on Skye (Image: Supplied)READ MORE: Six restaurants offering bargain steak frites deals this month

Visitors will also have the chance to indulge in seasonally influenced fare that showcases the 'abundant richness of Skye's larder' with an artisanal Seafood bar.

Mr Davies said: “We're super excited about our new partnership with Talisker.

“I didn’t appreciate whisky until I visited the Isle of Skye many years ago, I was fortunate to have a private tour at the distillery and had the opportunity to sample the 35-year-old expression.

“Since that day I fell in love with the complexity coming from humble beginnings and capturing history in a glass.

“This partnership has allowed me to take inspiration from the creative process and ingredients in whisky distilling and maturation that is mirrored in the dishes.

“Our ethos at The Three Chimneys at Talisker is the best of Skye, Land and Sea and I feel the ethos of both the Three Chimneys and Talisker are routed in local produce and the communities that make the Isle of Skye.”

READ MORE: Scottish hospitality industry must address 'elephant in the room'

This new partnership follows the opening of the Talisker’s new visitor experience which was completely transformed in 2022 as part of Diageo’s £185 million investment in Scotch whisky tourism in Scotland.

As Skye’s oldest distillery, Talisker is deeply intertwined with the island's history and culture and continues to draw inspiration its rugged landscapes and wild seas.

Leigh Aitken, Talisker brand home manager said: “We’re thrilled to welcome one of Scotland’s most famous restaurants, The Three Chimneys, to Talisker’s Pop-Up space, giving our guests an unforgettable culinary experience and showcasing local ingredients.

“Working together with The Three Chimneys means we can excite our visitors with something new and ensure that Skye remains a cherished haven for enthusiasts of fine food and whisky.”

Pictured L-R: Sarah Campbell (compliance manager, Talisker Distillery), Krzysztof Dudkowski (general manager, The Three Chimneys), Louise Ellis (experience and events Manager, Talisker Distillery) and Scott Davies (Head Chef The Three Chimneys)) (Image: supplied)

The Three Chimneys has earned its reputation as one of the country’s best restaurants by retaining three AA Rosettes for over two decades while also being included in the Michelin Guide for Great Britain and Ireland 2023 and the Good Food Guide.

The restaurant has six guest rooms and is nestled on the shores of Loch Dunvegan with the dramatic backdrop of the Duirinish peninsula of Skye.

For further information or to register an interest in ‘The Three Chimneys at Talisker’ experience click here.