It is the kind of advertising money can't buy - and beyond the wildest dreams of one Scottish small business owner.
Megastar Taylor Swift was last night spotted out about in New York wearing a dress from Perthshire fashion boutique Little Lies, to the shock of owners Jade and Stuart Robertson.
In what was a thrifty move by Ms Swift, the green crushed velvet dress is just £58 and is sure to become a sell out success for the family firm.
Ms Robertson could not conceal her delight at learning of her company's newest fan.
She said: “We can’t believe it.
"I think we’re all still in a state of shock to be honest.
"To see one of the most recognisable people in the world wearing one of our designs is insane.
"We were already massive Taylor Swift fans and having her seal of approval means so much to us."
It is a particularly momentous event for the small company, which began in 2015 as an online boutique based in the couple's bedroom.
Ms Swift, fresh from her record-breaking global Eras Tour, was photographed leaving a star-studded dinner with famous friends Blake Lively and Zoe Kravitz.
The influence of the Cruel Summer singer led to the dress selling out in a matter of hours, but Ms Robertson has been frantically re-stocking the frock today and has it on pre-order in both olive and black.
Designed in Perthshire, all styles are also available in UK sizes 8-24 and, the company said, created in small, sustainable limited runs to aid sustainability.
