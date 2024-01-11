A “beloved nightspot” in a Scottish town is going under the hammer, with a guide price of £145,000.
Auction House Scotland, which is selling the former 12 Cross Shore bar and nightclub in Greenock, said: “Formerly a beloved local hotspot with a capacity for 490 patrons, this well-known bar/nightclub consistently operated at full occupancy. The existing premises license is transferable, making it an appealing prospect for entrepreneurs in the bar and nightclub industry. Priced attractively for a swift transaction, this property is a promising investment.”
It declared the commercial property “stands in impeccable condition, ready for immediate utilisation”.
Auction House Scotland added: “Boasting a capacious main dancefloor, a primary bar at the entrance, a secondary bar adjacent to the dance area, and diverse seating sections, the premises are thoughtfully designed. Upstairs, essential amenities include male and female toilets, a cloakroom, an office, a staff room, and access to an outdoor smoking area. Recent refurbishments showcase an enhanced sound system, DJ setup, new fridges, flooring, and lighting. Security features, such as CCTV, a security alarm, and a roller shutter, are in place.”
It noted the comprehensive package “encompasses all fixtures and fittings”.
Mandi Cooper, managing director, said: “I am excited to highlight the exceptional rarity of this opportunity for entrepreneurs in the bar and nightclub industry. This property holds a special place in the hearts of the Greenock community, and its enticing pricing is tailored for a quick and advantageous sale."
Auction House Scotland said: "This nightclub enjoys a strategic location adjacent to Cathcart Street, housing a variety of commercial establishments such as JD Wetherspoon, and Dalrymple Street, the primary A8 route leading into the heart of Greenock town centre, situated approximately 20 miles west of Glasgow.
"Abundant on-street parking is readily available, complemented by a capacious council car park situated just opposite the establishment. Seamless access is granted to the A8, connecting effortlessly to the M8 motorway, facilitating convenient travel to Glasgow City Centre. Moreover, the proximity of Greenock Central Railway Station, a mere three-minute walk away, ensures regular train services to and from key destinations like Glasgow Central Station, Wemyss Bay, and Gourock."
