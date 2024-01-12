Porter & Rye

1131 Argyle Street, Glasgow

Porte & Rye in Glasgow ages all of its beef in-house to achieve ‘peak levels of delicate textures and deep flavours’ and enjoys a long-standing partnership with John Gilmour butchers.

The three-course Sunday lunch starts with a traditional Scotch broth, before a main event of roast beef, braised ox cheek, bone marrow gravy, beef dripping Yorkshire puddings and creamed cabbage with smoked pancetta.

Coorie Inn

6 Willoughby Street, Muthill, Crieff

An 18th-century coaching inn located in the foothills of the Scottish Highlands, Coorie Inn is a charming boutique hotel with a kitchen team that knows its way around a roast dinner.

Choose from a three-course set menu or go all out by pre-booking for their sharing options of whole grass-fed roast chicken or an indulgent beef wellington.

There’s no skimping on desserts either with raspberry trifle or a selection of Scottish cheeses to finish.

Kinloch Lodge

Sleat, Isle of Skye

Chef Jordan Webb has travelled the world from Australia to Canada for his work but claims there’s nothing quite like the local produce to be found in the Scottish Highlands and Islands.

He gives them a star showing with the Kinloch Lodge Sunday Lunch menu, where options include slow-roast shoulder of Beauly lamb, Skye venison haunch or aged sirloin of Highland beef.

The No.10

10 Queens Terrace, Aberdeen

The history of this bar and restaurant building in the Granite City stretches all the way back to 1877.

On Sunday afternoons you’ll find honey roast ham, premium scotch beef rib or traditional turkey on the menu all available to order with sides of maple glazed pigs in blankets, parmesan cauliflower cheese or garlic and chive mashed potatoes.

Kyloe

1-3 Rutland Street, Edinburgh

Sundays are for sharing at this gourmet steak restaurant with a choice of 28-dry aged roast rum or sirloin and unlimited sides that are sure to satisfy even the healthiest of appetites.

Just leave room for the sticky toffee pudding.

Forgan’s St Andrews

110 Market Street, St. Andrews

Named after the proprietor of the former ‘cleek factory’ which once manufactured golf clubs on the site, Forgan’s restaurant is known for its Scottish produce-led menu and private dining events.

Glistening duck fat roast potatoes are served with beef sirloin or lamb rump while veggies can tuck into roast butternut squash and veggie haggis wellington with creamed cabbage and cauliflower gratin.

The Butchershop Bar & Grill

1055 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow

Rightfully credited with serving some of the best steaks in the city, it’s no surprise that the Butchershop Bar & Grill also offers a cracking Sunday lunch menu.

If you’re looking for a change from the standard roast beef, opt instead for a grilled bone-in Ayrshire pork chop with celeriac, grilled corn and Bramley apple sauce.

The Ox

49-51 London Street, Edinburgh

An irresistibly cosy space that’s perfect for visiting after an afternoon of exploring in the city centre.

On Sundays, Scottish beef or pork belly is served at The Ox in Edinburgh alongside Yorkshire puddings, roast potatoes and veggies.

Although it’s hard to look past a venison dish with Isle of Mull Cheddar potato terrine and black kale on their main menu.

Alston Bar & Beef

71 Gordon Street, Glasgow

While a stream of busy commuters make their way in and out of Glasgow Central Station above, this subterranean restaurant is hard at work to make weekends extra special with premium beef cuts sourced from the Tweed Valley in the Scottish Borders.

Their roasts are served with both roast and mashed potatoes, but we’d recommend going for a carb-heavy hattrick with a side order of parmesan truffle chips.

The Old Bridge Inn

23 Dalfaber Road, Aviemore

A converted game-keepers cottage on the banks of the River Spey effortlessly creates a relaxed atmosphere with a wood-burning stove, interiors full of Highland charm and a menu of hearty pub grub.

Their roast offering comes in the form of either roast rump of beef or chicken with slow roasted and glazed carrots, roast potatoes, braised cabbage of course, the all-important Yorkshire pudding.