Extensive searches were undertaken by police, HM Coastguard and the RNLI, but no trace was found of the man.

It is believed the yacht left Ullapool harbour on Wednesday, December 13, with one person, a man, on board.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Inquiries are ongoing following the recovery of wreckage from a yacht in the Strathan Bay area near Lochinver.

“Police divers along with HM Coastguard and the RNLI carried out extensive searches.

“The man is missing and concerns are growing for his welfare. His family are aware."