But it did not appear to be enough to satisfy the stock market. Shares in the company fell around 4% as it flagged concern over the economic outlook and an expectation of costs rising on the back of “higher than anticipated and business rates cost inflation”, though the fact the retailer kept its profit expectations for the year unchanged may also have been telling.

READ MORE: What next for housebuilding after Stewart Milne collapse?

There may also have been some reaction to the implications of the ongoing attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea, which M&S chief executive Stuart Machin admitted will delay the arrival of new clothing and home stock in February and lead to cost rises.

However, today’s fall in the share price was a rare blip in what has been a steady rise in the stock over the last year, which saw it regain its place in FTSE 100 in August for the first time in four years.

Analysts were broadly upbeat the retailer’s performance, with Aarin Chiekrie, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, declaring that trading over the festive period had given shareholders “plenty to be jolly about”.

READ MORE: Historic Glasgow coffee roaster hails 'significant moment'

He added: “It’s a testament to the group’s exceptional quality, value and execution, which is being reflected in improved financial performance.”

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, observed that both deeper analysis of the M&S figures shows there has been a “slowdown” in sales in food and clothing and home sales, amid continuing caution on the part of consumers.

“But that hasn’t stopped the company from doing its best to keep the tills ringing,” he said.