MARKS & Spencer served up a forecast-beating set of festive numbers as the Christmas financial reporting season from the UK’s major retailers continued today.
The retail giant turned in a strong performance across its food and clothing and home departments, as like-for-like sales increased by 8.1% over the 13 weeks to December 30.
But it did not appear to be enough to satisfy the stock market. Shares in the company fell around 4% as it flagged concern over the economic outlook and an expectation of costs rising on the back of “higher than anticipated and business rates cost inflation”, though the fact the retailer kept its profit expectations for the year unchanged may also have been telling.
READ MORE: What next for housebuilding after Stewart Milne collapse?
There may also have been some reaction to the implications of the ongoing attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea, which M&S chief executive Stuart Machin admitted will delay the arrival of new clothing and home stock in February and lead to cost rises.
However, today’s fall in the share price was a rare blip in what has been a steady rise in the stock over the last year, which saw it regain its place in FTSE 100 in August for the first time in four years.
Analysts were broadly upbeat the retailer’s performance, with Aarin Chiekrie, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, declaring that trading over the festive period had given shareholders “plenty to be jolly about”.
READ MORE: Historic Glasgow coffee roaster hails 'significant moment'
He added: “It’s a testament to the group’s exceptional quality, value and execution, which is being reflected in improved financial performance.”
Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, observed that both deeper analysis of the M&S figures shows there has been a “slowdown” in sales in food and clothing and home sales, amid continuing caution on the part of consumers.
“But that hasn’t stopped the company from doing its best to keep the tills ringing,” he said.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here