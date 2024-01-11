Some of Glasgow’s best restaurants are preparing to serve meals for £5 or less as a popular campaign to help beat the January blues returns for a second year.
Deals and events platform itison’s second Eat Happy promotion launches tomorrow morning when 20,000 vouchers for tempting treats with huge savings will be released on their website.
CEO of itison, Oli Norman, said: “It’s freezing outside, it’s a five-week month for most folk and after spending loads of time with family and friends over Christmas, January starts to feel pretty flat.
“We launched Eat Happy last year for the first time and we’re excited to bring it back even bigger this year encouraging people to get out and enjoy time together at some of Glasgow’s best places for a fiver or less.”
Restaurants across the city from the Red Onion on West Campbell Street to The Loveable Rogue in Dennistoun are getting involved in this year’s campaign with special offers expected to sell out fast.
With a voucher, a fluffy double pancake stack from Stack & Still or a toastie from Dukes Bar on Old Dumbarton Road will set you back just £1.
£2 will buy you a plate of pure comfort food at Sloans with a serving of their ‘legendary’ macaroni cheese with skinny fries or a pizza slice at the recently rebranded Maggie’s Rock ‘n’ Rodeo.
For £3, there’s half a pot of moules with soda bread to be found at Brel on Ashton Lane.
For a more substantial meal at a steal, Epicures in Hyndland are offering a full Scottish or veggie breakfast for £5.
Also priced at £5 with a voucher is a main course at The Loveable Rogue.
Eat Happy vouchers will be released exclusively by itison from the morning of Friday, January 12.
For more information find their website here.
