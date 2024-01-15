Aberdeen.

What do you do?

Prospect 13 is a trusted marketing powerhouse supporting clients with results-driven strategies to unleash marketing potential. With the aim of making large agency-style capability available and affordable to SMEs, Prospect 13 was the first in Scotland to introduce subscription-based support packages, tapping into a growing trend to stand out in a crowded marketplace.

Delivering something innovative was a real motivator and continues to allow Prospect 13 to flourish using a model committed to championing SME business growth, building real relationships and constantly improving future outlooks.

To whom does it sell?

Prospect 13 works with an ever-increasing range of clients from all over Scotland and beyond. From the energy sector and professional services to IT, education and the third sector, we offer an attainable, sustainable marketing options that can flex according to need.

Central to the impactful client experience is the intentional lack of a single account manager – all clients have access to a pool of top-drawer creative talent where skills are matched to client need on a project-by-project basis.

What is your annual turnover?

£350,000.

How many employees do you have?

Prospect 13 has grown from a one-woman business to a team of 11 professionals in just over five years.

Why did you take the plunge?

I wanted to reinvigorate my passion for making bold and straightforward marketing and communications available to all. When I started my own business following redundancy, my initial target was to replace my oil and gas industry salary with equivalent income from self-employed consultancy work. However, the business plan soon needed to be rewritten because there was such demand for what I was doing and how I was doing it. Within three months, I was hiring my first employee and looking for office space.

What were you doing before?

After graduating with a degree in corporate communications from Aberdeen’s Robert Gordon University, I was fortunate enough to work in communications and marketing roles in some large multinational organisations. As well as being able to travel, this was crucial in opening my eyes to the many facets of marketing and how it sits within global organisations. All those experiences and connections are woven into the DNA of Prospect 13 and continue to play a part in shaping the direction of the company.

What do you least enjoy?

I find admin tasks that take me away from being around people a bit of a necessary evil.

At its core, Prospect 13 is all about people and positive relationships that are both long-term and trusted. It’s the energy that comes from being around others that contributes towards the best, and most creative, outcomes. Whether it's a strategy session with a new client or bouncing around ideas with the team, there’s no substitute for the power of connection. For me, that buzz doesn’t exist in the same way in a spreadsheet!

What are your ambitions for the firm?

We have already achieved far more than I ever expected in the first five years. Now my vision for Prospect 13 is to further build our reputation as a company firmly focused on supporting and developing the next generation of successful marketing experts. I think learning and development opportunities should be embraced by all businesses and recognising and inspiring talent should be viewed as a key asset. I am also an advocate for emotional and motivational intelligence – a growth mindset will empower my team and lead to service excellence for our clients. I want to play a key part in honing some of Scotland’s best marketing talent of the future.

What single thing would most help?

There needs to be greater government investment in up-and-coming talent by ploughing money into training and development for young team members at the start of their career. Businesses that are better supported in their efforts could do even more incredible things.

What is the most valuable lesson you have learned?

I tend to get emotionally invested in people which has sometimes left me vulnerable where trust has been broken. Over the years these experiences, training and mentoring have helped me separate my personal feelings from the business, allowing me to make the right decisions with a clearer head.

Where do you find yourself most at ease?

My family is my world and spending quality time with my husband, two daughters, our dachshund Ness and extended family is my ultimate happy place. I am hugely fortunate to be supported by such a hard-working team who share my energy, passion and enthusiasm. I look forward to getting into the office every morning because no matter how busy we all are, the sound of laughter is never far away.

If you weren’t in your current role, what job would you most fancy?

Without doubt, it would be teaching. I have a huge passion for education, and I grab every opportunity to learn, encourage personal growth and inspire the next generation. However, I do have a guilty pleasure… watching many episodes of ‘Say Yes to the Dress'. So, I could see myself as a bridal shop owner!

What phrase or quotation has inspired you the most?

“She remembered who she was, and the game changed.” ― Lalah Delia



What is the best book you have ever read? Why is it the best?

I am a bookworm so picking one book is impossible. I read to escape and love losing myself in complex crime fiction. I’m fascinated by analysing human behaviour and there is a certain kind of detachment and satisfaction in solving the puzzle.

What has been your most challenging moment in life or business?

Unexpected redundancy is hard. Having spent so much of my career in the energy sector, the news was daunting, and it felt like the end of something. However, I quickly realised that the door closing was the perfect opportunity for something new and exciting. I became acutely aware of the importance of resilience, adaptability, and courage. What I thought was the most challenging moment turned out to be one of the best things I’ve ever done.

What do you now know that you wish you had known when starting out in your career?

I wish I’d had better careers advice which properly took account of not only my academic strengths but also who I am as a person, what motivates me and what makes me tick. However, I do believe that experience continues to fire my commitment to doing all I can to help the next generation. If I can inspire even a few people to take up a career in marketing because it ignites a passion in them that goes beyond the boundaries of the classroom, then I’ll be happy.