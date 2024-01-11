When Donald Dewar was first minister he promised Scottish solutions to Scottish problems. Big deal. Now we can have Scottish problems instead of English solutions. At least on XL Bully dogs.
The UK Government announced in September that it would be banning the ticking teeth-bombs in the New Year. SNP ministers were appalled at such clarity of purpose and had a giant faff about.
There were meetings and consultations and then Humza Yousaf said he thought nothing need be done as we had Scottish bits of paper to protect folk from the monstrous mutts.
The system was “very controlled” and “quite tight”, he insisted.
There were warnings - so many pesky warnings - about owners south of the border sending their animals north for sanctuary. Farewell Tyson, hello Dundee.
But still SNP ministers were sure all was well. Bad dogs and bad owners were the issue. “Deed, not breed” the mantra. Besides, #Londonbad and all that, wink wink.
Then reports started pouring in about a mass migration of the volatile beasts and suddenly Mr Yousaf wasn’t so sure anymore. He had a Scottish problem on his hands.
But where to find a solution? If only there was a solution. If only…
Uh-oh, he thought. There is. Break glass and reach for Westminster.
And so it was that one of the most dispiriting, least impressive episodes of recent times at Holyrood was brought to a close at FMQs. SNP MSP Jim Fairlie teed up the U-turn.
“Like many other members, I have been contacted by constituents about the Scottish Government’s position on the XL bully dog breed,” he said.
“Will the First Minister outline when his Government will reach a decision on the issue?”
Mr Yousaf gulped. He had indeed reached a decision. Another one.
After a mandatory gripe about process, he admitted: “I’m afraid that it has become clear in the past few weeks that we have seen a flow of XL bully dogs to Scotland as a result of a number of people bringing such dogs to the country.
"That being the case… we will, in essence, replicate the legislation that exists in England and Wales here in Scotland.
“Ultimately, although we have a very good system of dog control notices and we take a deed-not-breed approach, we must respond to the situation as it currently stands.”
That it stands like that because of Scottish Government stupidity wasn’t mentioned.
The FM also revealed his plan for dealing with the Horizon IT scandal in Scotland, where, as is traditional, the Crown Office prosecuted the innocent, not the Post Office.
Undoing the convictions looks tricky. His idea? You guessed it. Let Westminster do it.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel