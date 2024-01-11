Residents in East Dunbartonshire have been warned to be on their guard following recent bank frauds or attempted fraud in the area.
In the last four weeks, two women aged 78 and 80 years have been the victims of banking scams where four and five-figure sums of money have been taken, police said.
In seven other cases the victims aged between 66 and 86 years, did not withdraw or transfer money.
In these cases, the scammers typically contact their victims by phone at home and claim to be police officers based in Glasgow. They say they have concerns regarding fraudulent use of the victim’s bank card and ask them to assist with their investigation.
They convince the caller they are genuine, then ask the victim to transfer funds, or ask them to visit their local branch to withdraw money that can be collected by the fraudsters.
Police said enquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible.
Local Area Commander for East Dunbartonshire, Chief Inspector Aidan Higgins said: “I would like to highlight this scam and ask people to please be vigilant. I urge everyone with an elderly relative or neighbour to make them aware of this type of fraud as soon as possible.
“Police Officers or your bank will never ask you to transfer money to another account or withdraw money from your account. They will never ask you to disclose personal financial information.
“These callous criminals prey on the most vulnerable people in our communities. They go to great lengths to appear legitimate, including having your personal details. The victims think they are assisting with a police investigation and are extremely upset and distressed when they find out they have been the victim of fraud.
“If you receive a call of this nature, do not engage with the caller and hang up. It is a scam. If you’re unsure, take a few moments to think. Note the callers telephone number, hang up and contact police on 101.”
