This article appears as part of the Unspun: Scottish Politics newsletter.
All eyes will be on the SNP tomorrow as it gears up for the general election with a campaign launch event taking place in the west end of Glasgow.
The party is on very unfamiliar terrain as it heads into battle.
Since the independence referendum, which almost wiped out Labour support in Scotland in its aftermath, the SNP has been used to taking on electoral challenges from a position of confidence and optimism.
The 56 Westminster seats it won in 2015 were followed by further successes in Holyrood in 2016 and 2021 where the party again triumphed to form the government, entering a co-operation agreement with the Greens after the latter vote.
Even in the 2017 Westminster election when the SNP lost 21 seats, it was by a considerable distance the victor in Scotland, taking 35 of the country's 59 constituencies.
To many Scots, and indeed people in the rest of the UK, the SNP seemed an unstoppable political force.
But circumstances intervened – Nicola Sturgeon resigned, a bitter leadership contest ensued, police ratcheted up their investigation into the SNP's finances and Labour support rose, with the party taking the former SNP-held seat of Rutherglen and Hamilton West as voters shifted their allegiances.
Last year also saw discontent intensify among some in the party over its deal with the Greens, with vocal critics such as long serving MSP Fergus Ewing and former leadership contender Kate Forbes calling for the arrangement to be brought to a close.
Read more:
Unspun | How will we survive the politicians before the next general election?
Weeks into the new year, it is far from clear whether 2024 will be better than 2023 or whether it will be yet another annus horribilis.
Pressure will be on First Minister Humza Yousaf to get his party in shape in the crucial months ahead so that it can win back supporters who have drifted over to Labour during the past year or so.
He faces a huge challenge with potentially his own position as party leader and FM at stake if the election goes very badly.
As we've seen already this week, choosing the economy as the subject of his first major speech, Mr Yousaf will be determined to put a renewed focus on economic policy and the cost of living and try to connect independence to both, perhaps in an attempt to present a message of hope to Scots.
By doing so he will be determined to make his party and the constitutional debate relevant to voters struggling with their own pressing standard of living concerns coupled with an attempt to win back disillusioned Yessers with a new pitch.
But expectations are being lowered.
Earlier this week Geoff Aberdein, a one time key aide to former First Minister Alex Salmond, and whose political insight is still valued by the SNP, reflected the latest thinking among party strategists.
He noted that losing 10 to 15 seats would be regarded as doing better than expected as he discussed the future of the SNP's deal with the Greens and what sort of general election outcome could bring the agreement's demise.
"I think that the coalition is pretty solid until the general election," Mr Aberdein told the Holyrood Sources podcast earlier this week.
"Then [it depends] on the results. So if the SNP perform better than expected, losing somewhere like 10 to 15 seats. I think [the First Minister] could say 'well you know, we have out performed expectations, we are sorry to see 15 MPs go, but we will regroup for 2026.'
"Anything more than 15 seats... I think this Green relationship will have to be looked at. I think that there's enough murmurings of discontent around both the parliamentary party but also the membership that are saying, 'Hey, listen, this isn't working'. So that's what I think the future of the Green relationship is based on, the result of the election."
Get Scotland's top politics newsletter sent directly to your inbox each evening.
The problem for Mr Yousaf is that if the SNP do badly in the general election – losing more than 15 seats – and the deal with the Greens is blamed for the poor performance, his own judgement will come into question.
He was a prominent advocate for continuing to work in partnership with the Greens defending the arrangement robustly – as 'worth its weight in gold' – during the Spring leadership contest.
Tomorrow will be a big moment for the First Minister in what looks set to be another dramatic and critical year for him and his party.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel