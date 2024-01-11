The by-elections must take place within 21 and 27 working days, suggesting both will be on February 15.

North Northamptonshire Council later confirmed this date for Wellingborough.

Mr Bone, a former prominent Brexiteer, was given a six-week suspension by MPs after an inquiry found he subjected a staffer to bullying and sexual misconduct.

It triggered a recall petition in which voters in Wellingborough ousted him as their MP.

Local Tories then selected his partner, Helen Harrison, as their by-election candidate

In Kingswood, Gloucestershire, the by-election was caused by former energy minister Mr Skidmore quitting in protest over Government plans to boost North Sea oil and gas drilling.

In the 2019 general election, the Tories secured a majority of 18,540 in Wellingborough and 11,220 in Kingswood, meaning both are potentially within Labour's reach.

Since becoming Prime Minister in late 2022, Mr Sunak has lost four seats in by-elections and only managed to retain Uxbridge and South Ruislip by 495 votes.

He also faces a third by-election in Blackpool South, where Tory MP Scott Benton faces a possible recall petition.

He is appealing a decision of the Standards Committee, which recommended a 35-day suspension after finding he breached Commons rules by offering to lobby ministers and table parliamentary questions on behalf of gambling investors.

Mr Benton’s majority over Labour at the 2019 election was just 3,690.

Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper said of the votes expected on February 15: “One of these by-elections is a result of a sexual harassment scandal and the other from an MP who didn’t want to be associated with the Conservative Party anymore.

“Even Conservative MPs are tired of this Conservative Government so it’s no wonder the public is crying out for a general election and an end to this chaos.

“Their majority is being whittled away with by-election after by-election as voters are given the opportunity to send a message to out-of-touch Rishi Sunak.”

After the by-elections, the Tories face losses in local elections across England, as they made significant gains when the areas were contested in 2021, making their defence difficult.