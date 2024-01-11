Rishi Sunak is facing the loss of two Tory seats in a double by-election next month after his Government formally triggered the contests to replace Peter Bone and Chris Skidmore.
Chief whip Simon Hart issued writs for the vacant seats of Wellingborough and Kingswood at the start of business in the Commons on Thursday.
The by-elections must take place within 21 and 27 working days, suggesting both will be on February 15.
North Northamptonshire Council later confirmed this date for Wellingborough.
Mr Bone, a former prominent Brexiteer, was given a six-week suspension by MPs after an inquiry found he subjected a staffer to bullying and sexual misconduct.
It triggered a recall petition in which voters in Wellingborough ousted him as their MP.
Local Tories then selected his partner, Helen Harrison, as their by-election candidate
In Kingswood, Gloucestershire, the by-election was caused by former energy minister Mr Skidmore quitting in protest over Government plans to boost North Sea oil and gas drilling.
In the 2019 general election, the Tories secured a majority of 18,540 in Wellingborough and 11,220 in Kingswood, meaning both are potentially within Labour's reach.
Since becoming Prime Minister in late 2022, Mr Sunak has lost four seats in by-elections and only managed to retain Uxbridge and South Ruislip by 495 votes.
He also faces a third by-election in Blackpool South, where Tory MP Scott Benton faces a possible recall petition.
He is appealing a decision of the Standards Committee, which recommended a 35-day suspension after finding he breached Commons rules by offering to lobby ministers and table parliamentary questions on behalf of gambling investors.
Mr Benton’s majority over Labour at the 2019 election was just 3,690.
Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper said of the votes expected on February 15: “One of these by-elections is a result of a sexual harassment scandal and the other from an MP who didn’t want to be associated with the Conservative Party anymore.
“Even Conservative MPs are tired of this Conservative Government so it’s no wonder the public is crying out for a general election and an end to this chaos.
“Their majority is being whittled away with by-election after by-election as voters are given the opportunity to send a message to out-of-touch Rishi Sunak.”
After the by-elections, the Tories face losses in local elections across England, as they made significant gains when the areas were contested in 2021, making their defence difficult.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here