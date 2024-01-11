The works will see Network Rail install a specialist netting system on a rock cutting above the railway, which will help prevent potential rockfall from a cutting on the line.

Scotrail’s advice to customers that you should only travel on the following routes if their journey is essential:

READ MORE: Fraudsters impersonating Police Scotland officers scam victims out of thousands

Glasgow-Edinburgh via Falkirk High services will terminate at Linlithgow. There will be no train service between Edinburgh Waverley and Linlithgow.

Dunblane-Edinburgh services will terminate at Falkirk Grahamston. There will be no train service between Edinburgh Waverley and Falkirk Grahamston.

Edinburgh-Helensburgh/Milngavie services will terminate at Bathgate. There will be no train service between Edinburgh Waverley and Bathgate.

Inverness to Edinburgh services will run via Fife and will not call at Stirling.

Buses will replace trains on LNER services between Edinburgh and Stirling / Inverness.

Journey times between Linlithgow and Bathgate and Edinburgh will be at least 40 minutes longer via a rail replacement bus to Edinburgh Park and onward journey via tram to the city centre, Scotrail said.

People looking to travel directly between Edinburgh and Glasgow can use the following routes, which depart and terminate at Glasgow Central.

There will be limited additional capacity and journey times are around 30 to 50 minutes longer compared to services via Falkirk High: