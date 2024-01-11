ScotRail is warning of ‘significant’ disruption to services across the central belt due to urgent safety works on the main Edinburgh to Glasgow railway line.
Disruption is expected to last from January 29 until February 2.
The works will see Network Rail install a specialist netting system on a rock cutting above the railway, which will help prevent potential rockfall from a cutting on the line.
Scotrail’s advice to customers that you should only travel on the following routes if their journey is essential:
READ MORE: Fraudsters impersonating Police Scotland officers scam victims out of thousands
Glasgow-Edinburgh via Falkirk High services will terminate at Linlithgow. There will be no train service between Edinburgh Waverley and Linlithgow.
- Dunblane-Edinburgh services will terminate at Falkirk Grahamston. There will be no train service between Edinburgh Waverley and Falkirk Grahamston.
- Edinburgh-Helensburgh/Milngavie services will terminate at Bathgate. There will be no train service between Edinburgh Waverley and Bathgate.
- Inverness to Edinburgh services will run via Fife and will not call at Stirling.
- Buses will replace trains on LNER services between Edinburgh and Stirling / Inverness.
Journey times between Linlithgow and Bathgate and Edinburgh will be at least 40 minutes longer via a rail replacement bus to Edinburgh Park and onward journey via tram to the city centre, Scotrail said.
People looking to travel directly between Edinburgh and Glasgow can use the following routes, which depart and terminate at Glasgow Central.
There will be limited additional capacity and journey times are around 30 to 50 minutes longer compared to services via Falkirk High:
- Edinburgh and Glasgow via Shotts.
- Edinburgh and Glasgow via Carstairs.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here