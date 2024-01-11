The Scottish National Whisky Festival will return to Glasgow this month with hundreds of spirits from across the drinks industry available to sample.
After a successful run of events in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Inverness, Scotland’s definitive whisky and culture experience will be held at SWG3 in the city’s Finnieston on Saturday, January 27 as part of Celtic Connections.
Offering ticket holders a deep dive into the modern world of whisky, an ‘exceptional’ range of exhibitors will showcase everything from delicate and approachable drams to peat-powered favourites and well known core releases to brand new and hard-to-find editions.
Festival goers will also be able explore a range of guest spirits, including rum, liqueurs and more, alongside a specially-curated pop-up cocktail bar and food pairings.
The Scottish National Whisky Festival is also continuing its celebration of live Scottish music and song with a free public concert held throughout the day at SWG3, programmed in collaboration with Celtic Connections.
A lineup of artists will be kept a closely guarded secret until the final run-up to the event, with organisers urging music fans to keep an eye on their social media accounts for the latest update.
Finally, the festival will host an on-site whisky shop with a selection of bottles to take home - courtesy of the festival’s expert partner retailers Robbie’s Whisky Merchants.
For more information or to book tickets now click here.
