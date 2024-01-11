READ MORE: How to dine at Glasgow's 'best loved' restaurants for £5 or less this month

Pictured: The Scottish National Whisky Festival in Aberdeen (Image: Supplied)

Offering ticket holders a deep dive into the modern world of whisky, an ‘exceptional’ range of exhibitors will showcase everything from delicate and approachable drams to peat-powered favourites and well known core releases to brand new and hard-to-find editions.

Festival goers will also be able explore a range of guest spirits, including rum, liqueurs and more, alongside a specially-curated pop-up cocktail bar and food pairings.

Hundreds of whiskies will be available for sampling (Image: supplied)

The Scottish National Whisky Festival is also continuing its celebration of live Scottish music and song with a free public concert held throughout the day at SWG3, programmed in collaboration with Celtic Connections.

A lineup of artists will be kept a closely guarded secret until the final run-up to the event, with organisers urging music fans to keep an eye on their social media accounts for the latest update.

Pictured: The Scottish National Whisky Festival in Inverness (Image: Supplied)

Finally, the festival will host an on-site whisky shop with a selection of bottles to take home - courtesy of the festival’s expert partner retailers Robbie’s Whisky Merchants.

For more information or to book tickets now click here.