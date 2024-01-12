David Higgins, of Cornerstone Business Agents, said Post Offices including one in Lanark and one in Stirling, have recently changed hands as part of a retail property deal.

READ MORE: Florida man moves to Scotland to run world’s oldest post office

"Amidst all the goings on with Post Offices being front and centre of most news bulletins, hopefully some better news with the first of three retail sales this month that have a Post Office within by Cornerstone Business Agents," he said.

"They are still a vital part of communities with many relying on the services offered.



"A first time buyer for this one in Stirling, a small office but well used by the locals living nearby."

READ MORE: Only newsagent in Scottish town sold by family

The agent added: "Huge thanks to Jamie McLean and Jacqueline Ireland from MacGregor Thomson solicitors for getting this completed on the first day back after the festive break, this one certainly needed all hands on deck to get it over the line.

He also said there is a "huge demand for all retail businesses at the moment, especially convenience stores with good levels of turnover".

READ MORE: FM gives backing to 'mass exoneration' for victims of Horizon scandal

He also said earlier on social media: "The third completion last week for Cornerstone Business Agents was the sale of Lanark Post Office on behalf of Christine and Jackson Cooper who had purchased the business through ourselves a few years previously.



"Probably the first time I have seen a Post Office handover during December so a bonus to get done pre Christmas, a further three Post Offices due to be handed over during January."