An estate agent has said the handover of four high street properties with a Post Office offering within weeks shows the service is still "vital".
The sales coincide with the Horizon IT inquiry in which people were previously wrongly accused of theft because of discrepancies caused by software faults.
David Higgins, of Cornerstone Business Agents, said Post Offices including one in Lanark and one in Stirling, have recently changed hands as part of a retail property deal.
READ MORE: Florida man moves to Scotland to run world’s oldest post office
"Amidst all the goings on with Post Offices being front and centre of most news bulletins, hopefully some better news with the first of three retail sales this month that have a Post Office within by Cornerstone Business Agents," he said.
"They are still a vital part of communities with many relying on the services offered.
"A first time buyer for this one in Stirling, a small office but well used by the locals living nearby."
READ MORE: Only newsagent in Scottish town sold by family
The agent added: "Huge thanks to Jamie McLean and Jacqueline Ireland from MacGregor Thomson solicitors for getting this completed on the first day back after the festive break, this one certainly needed all hands on deck to get it over the line.
He also said there is a "huge demand for all retail businesses at the moment, especially convenience stores with good levels of turnover".
READ MORE: FM gives backing to 'mass exoneration' for victims of Horizon scandal
He also said earlier on social media: "The third completion last week for Cornerstone Business Agents was the sale of Lanark Post Office on behalf of Christine and Jackson Cooper who had purchased the business through ourselves a few years previously.
"Probably the first time I have seen a Post Office handover during December so a bonus to get done pre Christmas, a further three Post Offices due to be handed over during January."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here