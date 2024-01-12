An independent Scottish distillery has said it is to close its visitor café as it is hit by the current economic climate’s impact on hospitality.
Ardnahoe Distillery said its visitor centre, public tours and gift shop at the site on the island of Islay remain open.
"We’re sad to announce our plans to close the café facilities at Ardnahoe Distillery," the company posted on social media.
"The staff have given it their all, but like many small, independent family businesses, we’re feeling the effects of the current economic climate that is hitting the hospitality sector particularly hard.
"Our immediate priority is to support our staff as we undergo a consultation period with them on the future for their roles."
It added: "The rest of the visitor centre, with its public tours and gift shop, would be unaffected by the café’s closure."
It is part of whisky business Hunter Laing, run by members of the Laing family.
The company officially opened Ardnahoe as its first distillery in 2019, following a £12 million investment. Ardnahoe was the first new distillery opened on Islay since 2005. It was built on land acquired by Hunter Laing in 2017.
