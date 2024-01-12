The weather forecaster has told Scots in the affected areas to expect snow showers which are likely to cause some travel disruption and icy surfaces.

Some roads and railways are likely to be affected by the conditions so Scots should be prepared for longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

The weather service has also said that there will probably be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths as well as some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

For your latest weather forecast, visit the Met Office website.

What areas will be affected by Met Office's snow and ice warning?





Grampian

Aberdeen

Aberdeenshire

Moray

Highlands & Eilean Siar

Na h-Eileanan Siar

Highland

Orkney & Shetland

Orkney Islands

Shetland Islands

In their alert, the Met Office predicted that "through the second half of Saturday night, showers will fall as a mixture of rain at low levels and snow over higher ground, but present a chance of ice developing at all elevations".

The forecaster added: "Frequent showers will increasingly fall as snow to lower levels during Sunday.

"Whilst accumulations will vary due to the nature of showers, some places may see 2-5 cm by the end of Sunday".

Looking on to Monday, the Met Office continued: " Frequent snow showers will continue to affect northern Scotland through Monday.

"A spell of strong northerly winds affecting the Northern Isles and northeast Scotland during the day will also result in drifting of lying snow in places.

"Whilst accumulations will vary due to the nature of showers, 2-5 cm of snow is expected in many places. Where showers become more organised, there is a chance some low-lying areas could see 10 cm in a few hours.