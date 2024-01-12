READ MORE: Aberdein Considine acquires historic Scottish law firm

The move follows Aberdein Considine's 2022 acquisition of Russel+Aitken, one of Edinburgh's oldest law firms with roots dating back to the 1800s. AC Wealth currently has one of Scotland's largest teams of independent financial planners with more than 18 specialists.

“The roots of our business may be in the north east of Scotland, where we continue to nurture lasting client relationships, but we're ready to bring the benefits of our trusted face-to-face financial planning to more people across the country," said Jen Paice, chief executive of the wealth division.

"The appointment of Ross and the development of our financial planning team in Edinburgh makes this a reality. And his role as a chartered financial planner reflects our commitment to providing the highest standards of professionalism and best practice as we grow.

“Combined with the legal and conveyancing services across the wider Aberdein Considine business, we are uniquely placed to support clients as their life evolves and be there for the conversations that matter.”

Mr Leckie, who is also a fellow of the Personal Finance Society, added: “AC Wealth delivers the gold standard in everything it does, and I’m excited to bring my experience of the Edinburgh area to build the brand’s reputation as a leader in Scotland’s financial planning sector. I’m looking forward to hitting the ground running in 2024 and helping the business grow this year and beyond."