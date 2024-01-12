Aberdein Considine has strengthened its wealth management operation with the appointment of Ross Leckridge as a chartered financial planner for the newly-created Edinburgh division of its AC Wealth operation.
Mr Leckridge joins the Aberdeen-headquartered firm from Johnston Carmichael Wealth, where he was head of proposition and a chartered financial planner. He has more than 20 years' experience in financial services, having previously held roles with Mearns & Co, Carbon Financial and AWD Chase de Vere.
The move follows Aberdein Considine's 2022 acquisition of Russel+Aitken, one of Edinburgh's oldest law firms with roots dating back to the 1800s. AC Wealth currently has one of Scotland's largest teams of independent financial planners with more than 18 specialists.
“The roots of our business may be in the north east of Scotland, where we continue to nurture lasting client relationships, but we're ready to bring the benefits of our trusted face-to-face financial planning to more people across the country," said Jen Paice, chief executive of the wealth division.
"The appointment of Ross and the development of our financial planning team in Edinburgh makes this a reality. And his role as a chartered financial planner reflects our commitment to providing the highest standards of professionalism and best practice as we grow.
“Combined with the legal and conveyancing services across the wider Aberdein Considine business, we are uniquely placed to support clients as their life evolves and be there for the conversations that matter.”
Mr Leckie, who is also a fellow of the Personal Finance Society, added: “AC Wealth delivers the gold standard in everything it does, and I’m excited to bring my experience of the Edinburgh area to build the brand’s reputation as a leader in Scotland’s financial planning sector. I’m looking forward to hitting the ground running in 2024 and helping the business grow this year and beyond."
