Many of the themes that dominated in 2023 will again be to the fore over the next 12 months, with the US likely to dominate proceedings. The old adage that when the US sneezes the rest of the world catches a cold remains as pertinent today as it has done in previous years.

First up is the ongoing interest rate/inflation dynamic. Central banks will continue their attempts to engineer an economic soft landing (slow growth but recession avoided). Cutting interest rates too early, could result in inflation accelerating again, but leaving interest rates too high for too long might cause a recession.

Undoubtedly, rates have peaked and it is likely the US Federal Reserve will start to cut rates later in the year. But there are caveats to this outlook; US inflation remains ‘sticky’ and the Fed is unlikely to deliver the five or more cuts that the market is currently pricing-in. As a result, market expectations will have to be re-priced.

Another theme that will dominate this year is politics. In 2024, over 50% of the world’s population will vote in general elections, with the US election in November the key risk for markets.

Other elections include the European Union, Russia, Mexico, Indonesia, South Africa, India and probably the UK. These elections will influence not only fiscal policy but also climate, trade and immigration policy.

Markets will also have to contend with ongoing conflicts, including the Ukraine/Russia war and a broadening conflict in the Middle East. Added to this is the conflict in the Red Sea where Houthi militants have attacked cargo ships, prompting shipping and oil companies to divert trade. If this continues it threatens 15% of the world’s shipping traffic and 30% of global container traffic that moves through the Suez Canal.

Political events coupled with central bank policy actions will be key determinants of how equity markets perform. In 2023, US equities rose over 20%, driven primarily by seven large-cap technology stocks (the “Magnificent 7”). If the US tech market bubble bursts, the US equity market will fall sharply, given US tech comprises 30% of US market value.

Tech volatility aside, 2024 should see a wider breadth of stocks shape market moves (as we saw towards the end of last year). Again, though, this outcome depends on whether the US Fed adopts an accommodative interest rate policy stance, inflation continues to soften, and growth slows but avoids a recession.

In an environment of stabilising long bond yields, bond proxies remain attractive for the year ahead. There will undoubtedly be margin pressure on companies as pricing power declines and costs remain sticky. As such, investors should be careful not to blindly ‘buy the laggards’ of last year, given many of these names are more economically sensitive with lower, and vulnerable margins.

Equity markets will also continue to be impacted by the slow-moving theme of ‘reshoring’ (bringing manufacturing back to domestic economies from overseas). The semiconductor cycle is the most obvious example; it will require significant investment in new factories and infrastructure to support increased output.

Another area that could benefit from a more accommodative policy environment is the transition to clean energy. Whether this theme can gain traction in 2024 may depend on election outcomes and climate pledges.

While the previously strong performing renewable energy sector has struggled in the higher inflation/higher rates environment, it benefited towards the end of 2023 from improved sentiment towards lower rates in 2024. We should now be at an inflexion point for renewable companies as they will benefit from decarbonisation initiatives, tax credits and subsidies to drive growth.

All the above themes provide a taste of what will likely drive markets over the next 12 months. It stands to be a year shaped by significant action from central banks, governments and electorates, and by efforts to address climate change.

How markets react to these actions remains to be seen but a potentially more positive outlook for lower inflation and interest rates is a positive starting point for all.

Gareth Gettinby is investment manager, multi-asset at Aegon Asset Management