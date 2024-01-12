“The area is already popular with visitors, providing an important income stream in rural areas, and national park status would provide access to funding and empower local people.”

It is not the only area bidding, however.

Here's what you need to know about plans for a new national park in five minutes.

What is a national park?

National parks have special rules which encourage local authorities to conserve and enhance the natural and cultural heritage of the area, promote sustainable use of its natural resource and keep it open for the enjoyment of the public.

What are Scotland's current national parks

There are currently two: Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park and Cairngorms National Park.

Which areas have already applied?

A number of areas have already submitted expressions of interest, including Galloway, the Scottish Borders, the Tay Forest, Lochaber, Skye and Raasay, Affric to Alladale, Glen Affric, the Lammermuirs, Largo Bay and Loch Awe.

Other contenders include a coastal and marine park, and the Ben Nevis and Glen Coe National Scenic Area.

When does the bidding shut?

Local communities have until February 29 to make a proposal.

What will happen then?

Registration will allow Scottish Government to update interested parties with any important information, key dates and communications throughout the process. It will also enable Scottish Government to contact interested parties about the offer of support that will be made available during the nomination process.

When will the new national park be opened?

The Scottish Government has committed to opening at least one new national park by Easter of 2026.