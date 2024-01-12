The project is being funded by Inverclyde Council and active travel organisation Sustrans Scotland through their Places for Everyone scheme, which is an active travel infrastructure programme backed by Transport Scotland and administered by Sustrans, with a contribution from Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT).

The redevelopment of West Blackhall Street is aimed at creating a vibrant area which is accessible for all with additional space for pedestrians and cyclists and new public realm areas with extra seating and trees to enhance the environment, whilst maintaining vehicle access.

The project will also see the street opened up with existing roads layouts replaced with a single one-way system straight through from Westburn Street to Grey Place to simplify access for cars and parking down one side of the street only.

Work started on Monday and is expected to last through until autumn 2024.

Councillor Michael McCormick, Inverclyde Council’s convener of environment and regeneration, said: “The redevelopment of West Blackhall Street has been a long time coming and is a much-needed project to breathe new life into what is Greenock’s traditional high street to support local businesses, residents, shoppers and visitors.

“It’s not been an easy journey to get to this point and I have to commend the efforts of council officers and partners, particularly Sustrans Scotland and SPT, for getting us to this point with work now underway on this exciting regeneration project.

“I look forward to seeing the new-look West Blackhall Street starting to take shape over the coming weeks and months and to the start of a new and exciting chapter for Greenock Town Centre following on from the opening of the new Ocean Terminal visitor centre and with additional major investment to come from the two Levelling Up projects being funded by the UK Government.”

As well as improving the look and accessibility of West Blackhall Street, the project is also designed to ‘future proof’ the area so that it will be compatible with more sustainable forms of transport and zero-carbon targets with a shift in focus towards pedestrian priority.

Craig Cameron, Grant Manager for Sustrans Scotland, said: “We’re delighted to see works starting on the regeneration of West Blackhall Street in Greenock.

“This project will not only make walking, wheeling and cycling an everyday option for those living and working in the area, it will also create a more attractive and welcoming space for everyone through improvements such as tree planting and additional seating provision.

“We’d like to thank all the residents and businesses who have taken part in helping the project reach this milestone and we look forward to seeing it completed!”

SPT has provided funding towards works including upgrades to traffic lights and pavements at the Grey Place side of West Blackhall Street and to support other elements of the redevelopment.

SPT chair of operations committee, Cllr David Wilson, said: “SPT has supported Inverclyde Council in delivering this project from the beginning involving upgrading footpaths and pedestrian crossings in the area to help people move about easily and safely within the town centre and between modes of travel, whether that is walking and cycling or bus and train. We are delighted to support this important project and be part of the development of these improvements in Greenock.

“In the next stage of work about to begin, there will be improvements made to footpaths along West Blackhall Street complemented by new street lighting and cycleways to create a much safer environment for all.”

Plans for West Blackhall Street were developed following consultations with the public, residents, traders and partners.

The project supports the aims and objectives of the Greenock Town Centre masterplan to promote West Blackhall Street as a safe, accessible and attractive street in which to live, shop and spend time in, with a focus on supporting future uses such as café culture and the night-time economy.