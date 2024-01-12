PROPERTY deal activity in Edinburgh is being held back by a shortage of supply of new Grade A office space, it has been declared.
New figures have shown that a total of 661,000 square feet of office space was taken up in the city in 2023, an 18% reduction on the 10-year average of 806,000 square feet.
While the number of new deals, 168, completed last year was an increase on the 151 transacted in 2022, the volume of deals was 16% below the five-year pre-pandemic average.
READ MORE: Scott Wright: Why is NatWest addicted to controversy?
Property firm JLL, which released the figures, said deal activity is being impeded by the short supply of “best-in-class” office space, which it said has become an increasing priority for businesses in recent years.
And it said the dearth of supply is causing concern that economic growth is being impeded and exerting upward pressure on rent. Headline rents in the city centre have grown from £40 per square foot at the end of 2022 to £43, a rise of 7.5% year-on-year and 13.2% higher than the previous 24 months.
Hannah Done, associate director at JLL in Edinburgh, said: “It’s a hard-hitting fact that there is currently no availability of Grade A office space amongst Edinburgh’s build stock, and we anticipate that this trend will persist into 2024 without more speculative refurbishment from investors.
READ MORE: Sainsbury's shares plunge as Christmas sales disappoint City
“Notably, a contributing factor to this has been the continued theme of obsolete office buildings – prime for office redevelopment – being converted for alternative uses like hotels, representing big loss for the city’s professional sector and creating concerns for future prosperity.
“Without a step change in development intentions, this poses the city with a serious lack of space for business or enterprise growth. We’re likely to see pressure continue to grow on businesses to secure prime space far in advance of when they plan to move to avoid competition.
“Anecdotally, we’re seeing occupiers with leases expiring as far away as 2028 searching the market for opportunities which might meet their ESG (environmental, social and governance) targets and timeframes.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here