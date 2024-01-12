Ethos is an independent services provider specialising in rotating equipment for the power, oil and gas and industrial sectors. It has 4,000 staff globally with offices in Aberdeen, the US, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region.

Wood's share of earnings from Ethos in 2023 amounted to $30 million (£23.5m), or just 0.005% of annual revenues which rose by 9% as the company has announce a string of new contract wins in recent months. Much of this has been focused on what it calls "sustainable solutions" which covers a range of projects from renewable energy and hydrogen through to chemicals and liquified natural gas.

It is all part of the three-year turnaround plan unveiled in November 2022 by chief executive Ken Gilmartin, who was in confident form this morning as Wood said it is on tract to deliver positive cash flow in 2024.

“Our ambition for the coming year is continued growth," he said. "Our order book is up year-on-year, which says we’ve got a strong position to continue to grow. Our strategy was always based on that organic growth, continuing to provide those really high-end solutions to our clients.

"We are going to continue to grow in energy transition, we are going to continue to grow in energy security, we are going to continue to grow in our chemicals business, and in our consulting business, we are going to continue to see growth there.”

“The other piece is this is going to parlay into a better cash performance as we go through the cycle, so 2024 [will see] positive free cash flow, and then significant positive free cash flow in 2025.”