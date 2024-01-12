A teenager has been hospitalised after being attacked outside a city secondary school.

Police were called to reports that a boy had been assaulted outside Lourdes Secondary School in Glasgow around 1:55pm on Friday.

Ambulance crews also attended and the 14-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers remain in attendance, police said. 

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report that a 14-year-old boy had been assaulted on Kirriemuir Avenue, Glasgow, around 1.55pm on Friday, 12 January, 2024.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment. Officers are in attendance and enquiries are ongoing.”