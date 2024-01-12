Scott McMillan, managing director of Insite Group, said of the New Italy House refurbishment and fit-out: “We are incredibly honoured to be entrusted with this important project.

“The Italian Consulate and Cultural Institute play a vital role in fostering cultural exchange and understanding between Scotland and Italy. We are committed to delivering a space that is not only functional but also serves as a vibrant hub for artistic expression and community engagement."

Insite Group said: “We are confident that this project will become a landmark in Edinburgh, celebrating the rich cultural ties between Scotland and Italy. We look forward to…welcoming the Consulate General and Cultural Institute to their new home in the months to come.”

It added: “This prestigious project will see Insite transform the new premises in East London Street into a modern and functional Consulate, further strengthening the ties between Scotland and Italy. The refurbishment and fit-out will be carried out to the highest standards, incorporating sustainable and energy-efficient design elements while complementing the building's structure.”

Insite Group declared the new premises, “in the heart of Edinburgh’s New Town”, offer “a perfect blend of tradition and contemporary elegance”.

It added: “Our brief is to transform the existing building into a welcoming and functional space that reflects the warmth and dynamism of Italian culture. This will involve careful restoration of the building's period features, alongside the integration of modern amenities and technologies to create a space that is both beautiful and efficient.”

Insite Group noted it had been chosen through a competitive tender process.

It said: “The company’s track record of delivering complex projects on time and within budget, combined with…commitment to using local suppliers and talent, resonated strongly with the project stakeholder.”