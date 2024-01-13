One door down

The event also led to some grumbling from Alex Salmond’s Alba party, who tried to book the same council venue last August but were told it would cost a couple hundred quid for a steward. However, there were no hi-viz security types at Mr Sarwar’s do. Shenanigans by the local Labour council? A mole tells us not. Security was recommended for both events but not obligatory. So Labour put its own staff on the door. They’re scarier than bouncers.

Pudding it about

Monday also saw a report on Scottish Government officials and their spending. A crack-down on away-days and bonding gimmicks now looms after it emerged civil servants used their procurement cards to buy lots of dubious treats, albeit within lax rules. Taxpayer cash paid for yoga, crazy golf, play dough and an escape room for “team building” jaunts. But our favourite aid to productivity was“black pudding as per instruction”. It sounds like a frat house initiation ritual. But what do we know? We’re not the geniuses in government.

Top volumes

The report also revealed some of the bad reading choices made on government plastic. Besides a sycophantic splurge on six copies of Women Hold Up Half the Sky, the selected speeches of Nicola Sturgeon, staff bought non-ironic copies of The Blunders of Our Governments, How to Run a Government, Why Does Everything Always Go Wrong? and I’m Not Good Enough. One underling also bought the ickily titled Irritable Bowel Syndrome: Answers at Your Fingertips. Wonder if anyone else dared read the well-thumbed copy?

Carry on campaigning

Despite the next General Election probably being ten months away, Humza Yousaf gathered his MPs, candidates and activists in the stunning Alasdair Gray mural bedecked auditorium in Glasgow‘s Oran Mor for the party’s formal campaign launch. When one hack asked the FM if he was being a bit premature, the SNP chief replied: “I’m sure there may be more launches to come.” Sounds like a threat to us.

The doctor is out

There was some consternation last month when the Foreign Office unexpectedly announced that they were to quit East Kilbride and move to Glasgow, taking 1,000 staff and their pennies out of the town. Local councillors and MSPs were livid. The local MP was silent. Now we know why.

According to the latest Commons’ register of interests at the same time as the UK Government broke the news of the surprise flit, Dr Lisa Cameron, the SNP-Tory turncoat, was in Doha as a guest of Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The jolly (probable value £5,700) saw her attend a conference to discuss “geopolitics, the impact of AI, economic development, defence, cyber and food security; and climate change and sustainability.” Phew. No wonder she didn’t have time for her constituents.